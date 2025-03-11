A video shared by Facebook page @TheChordTv has generated intense discussion after showing a woman performing the popular "Cash Kontant" dance challenge on someone's grave

The controversial clip captures the woman, dressed in black, smiling and dancing on what appears to be a Christian burial site with a tombstone featuring a Bible and scripture verse

Social media users flooded the comment section with strong reactions, with many expressing concerns about respect for the deceased, questioning her motives, and debating religion

A post of a woman dancing on a grave went viral.

Source: Facebook

A video of a woman dancing on a grave has sparked heated debate across social media platforms. The controversial footage, shared by Facebook page @TheChordTv, a channel dedicated to entertainment, education, art promotion, and spreading religious messages, shows a woman performing a popular dance challenge in a cemetery, eliciting strong reactions from viewers.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

The controversial dance

In the video, a woman dressed in black can be seen smiling while enthusiastically performing the trending Cash Kontant dance challenge directly on top of a person's grave. What makes the footage particularly controversial is the setting, a marked Christian burial site with a tombstone featuring a Bible and scripture verse.

The dance challenge, which has gained popularity across social media platforms, has seen participants performing in various locations to showcase their moves. However, this particular performance in a cemetery has crossed a line for many viewers who consider graveyards sacred spaces that deserve reverence and respect.

The incident comes amid a growing trend of social media users pushing boundaries to gain attention, with dance challenges being performed in increasingly unusual and sometimes inappropriate locations. While creative performances often attract views and engagement, this incident has prompted important questions about where the line should be drawn between entertainment and disrespect.

Mzansi reacts

The video has triggered strong responses across social media, with most commenters expressing disapproval of the woman's actions. Many viewed her behavior as disrespectful to both the deceased and their families, while others questioned her motives and psychological state:

@Judge Banda Luke speculated:

"She is responsible for the death."

@Essien Essien commented:

"That's why Islam ☪️ is the best and blessed religion 🙏 ever!"

@Precious Kasangu responded:

"Nothing to do with religion here. Muslim muslim chaniso apa."

@Steph Gracious OriginalKay wrote:

"Brotherhood, Sisterhood, fatherhood, motherhood, manhood, womanhood, uncle hood, aunt hood, neighbourhood and other hoods are disappointed ☹️☹️"

@Alinafe Banda questioned:

"Is she possessed?"

@Sonia Cally emphasized:

"It doesn't have to do with any religion, or whatever Country..... It has to do with respect,,,,, Respect the dead people wherever you go..."

@Gift Mwila Mwila reminded everyone:

"Let us not run away from the tradition and culture ..grave yard is a very sacred place, where our loved ones are resting, how can you go and start dancing from the grave..."

@Nthawi Yatha asked:

"Can someone explain to me what the meaning of that? Is she begging for God's anger?"

@Lufuno Brenda Mudau prayed:

"God have mercy on us."

