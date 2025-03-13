One couple in Mzansi was unfazed as they left South Africans amused and raving over their antics at the taxi rank

The TikTok video went viral on social media and people reacted to their shenanigans in the comments

Briefly News takes a look at how humour shapes a relationship and why it is needed from time to time

A man carrying his bae on his back left Mzansi amused and in awe. Image: Georgii Boronin

Source: Getty Images

A couple in South Africa turned heads and melted hearts after a video of their sweet moment at a taxi rank went viral on social media.

Man carries bae to taxi rank on his back, SA amused

The clip, which was uploaded by a social media user on TikTok under the handle @tsunamiclothing0 showcased a gent carrying his bae on his back as they navigated the bustling taxi rank, leaving South Africans amused and swooning over their love.

The adorable video quickly gaining traction as netizens flooded the comments with laughter and admiration. In the footage, the doting gent can be seen effortlessly carrying his partner while weaving through the crowd. His partner, clearly enjoying the moment, held onto him tightly, seemingly unbothered by the curious glances around them, leaving online peeps entertained.

Although some saw the act as sweet and romantic, others playfully speculated that the hun might have had sore feet from a long day of walking. Regardless of the reason, the moment resonated with netizens, proving once again that Mzansi loves wholesome and humorous relationship content.

Watch the funny yet heartwarming video below:

SA cracks jokes over the couple's antics

People in Mzansi couldn’t get enough of the love birds’ playful display of affection. Many praised the guy for his strength and dedication, while others poke fun at the situation. Some even joked that love like this is rare, and that the woman should hold onto her man tightly—both literally and figuratively!

Thee Chosen One said:

"That's what I call true loaf."

Jae expressed:

"One thing about amaphara, they love, love."

B ullet shared:

"SBWL to be that lady."

Ceehleizzy cracked a joke saying:

"Better or worse."

Preshy_Letsholo was in awe of the couple as she raved over them:

"May this kind of love never locate my beloved boyfriend if he chooses to leave me."

Thobile Thobile simply said:

"Love is beautiful."

A video showcasing a couple's hilarious antics amused many people in South Africa. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

How humour shapes relationships and why it’s needed

According to Times Entertainment, when a close and stress-free environments are created, humor in relationships promotes emotional bonding, eases tension, and lessens conflict. It makes the partnership more fulfilling and cohesive by fostering happy memories and revealing partners' playful sides.

