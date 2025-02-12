A thoughtful girlfriend surprised her boyfriend with an early Valentine's Day present, capturing his priceless reaction in a heartwarming TikTok video that has social media buzzing

The Manchester City fan couldn't contain his excitement when he discovered a genuine team jersey inside the gift box, showing pure joy and gratitude that resonated with viewers

South African social media users flooded the comments section with messages about the importance of showing appreciation, while others joked about wanting similar surprises

A woman shared a video showijg how she surprised her man with an early valentines day gift. Images: @kay_jeanies and NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: TikTok

A content creator shared a touching video showing her boyfriend's enthusiastic reaction to receiving his Valentine's Day gift early. TikTok user @kay_jeanies posted the clip of her partner Herman being presented with a surprise gift, capturing the moment his face lit up with genuine excitement upon discovering a Manchester City jersey inside the box.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Pure joy and gratitude

While Valentine's Day officially falls on February 14th, many couples choose to celebrate their love early to avoid the commercial rush. The tradition of exchanging gifts on Valentine's Day dates back to the Middle Ages, though the holiday's origins can be traced to ancient Rome. What began as a Christian feast day honouring Saint Valentine has evolved into a global celebration of love and affection, with people expressing their feelings through thoughtful gifts like this perfectly chosen jersey.

The video shows the woman's partner's infectious laughter and excited shouts filling the room as he carefully unwraps his present. His authentic reaction became even more animated when the distinctive blue and white colours of the Manchester City jersey caught the light as he spread it across the coffee table.

A woman showed her man's reaction to his early Valentines day gift that went viral. Images: @kay_jeanies

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions warm hearts

The heartwarming video prompted various responses from TikTok users who shared their thoughts on the romantic gesture:

@steve joked:

"Buying myself this and saying it's from my girl."

@jaysomethin2 reflected:

"I bought him one but he wasn't as happy as this man! Gratitude is everything 🤜🤛"

@Wavhuthu shared hopefully:

"Congratulations brother, one day I will dance like this when someone's daughter buys for me🥰"

@Ntenteni Yomelela questioned:

"My man said he wants this t-shirts. Kanti it means so much kubo? Wow Mhh❕ Someone asked me to buy for him in our talking stage, is it safe bo Chommy or 🚩 ngi worried that I ignored it."

@Dumako Andre Masango admitted:

"I feel sorry for my woman coz I am not a soccer fan 😂😂"

More heart-warming relationship stories

Briefly News recently reported on a creative couple who recreated an iconic kissing scene that left South Africa in stitches, with the boyfriend hanging upside down from a tree to surprise his girlfriend with an unforgettable moment.

recently reported on a creative couple who recreated an iconic kissing scene that left South Africa in stitches, with the boyfriend hanging upside down from a tree to surprise his girlfriend with an unforgettable moment. Dr Malinga stunned Mzansi by gifting his wife a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 as an early Valentine's Day present, but the expensive purchase raised eyebrows given his recent financial history.

A Sixty60 delivery driver won hearts across the country with his romantic Valentine's Day proposal, but the unique way he popped the question had everyone talking.

Source: Briefly News