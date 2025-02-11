Dr Malinga Leaves SA Shook after Purchasing Lux Car for Wife: “R100k Ya Tsekeleke”
- Dr Malinga surprised his wife Boitumelo with a pre-Valentine and anniversary gift, a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G63, after recently buying a R2 million car
- However, fans have questioned where he acquired the money after he was accused of stealing from Tsekeleke
- His luxury purchase comes just two months after he bought a BMW and a year after he was begging South Africans for monetary donations
Popular South African musician Dr Malinga started the month of love on a high note by surprising his beautiful wife, Boitumelo, with a pre-Valentine and anniversary gift.
Dr Malinga shows his romantic side
Controversial media personality Dr Malinga set the bar very high for fellow artists this year. The star, who recently splurged R2 million on a new whip, surprised his wife with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G63.
Speaking in a viral TikTok video, the Petronella hitmaker thanked his wife for being loyal and faithful to him over the years. The star, who welcomed his sixth child a few months ago, even joked about having a seventh baby soon. Watch the video below:
Dr Malinga's lavish gesture under scrutiny
Dr Malinga's lavish gesture comes at a time where the veteran musician is under scrutiny over allegedly digging in Tsekeleke's pockets. Briefly News has previously reported Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke's relationship made headlines because of their deteriorating bond. Tsekeleke accused Dr Malinga of keeping the money from him, saying he had initially intended to use it to buy clothes and marry his girlfriend. Dr Malinga refuted these accusations.
Despite his denial, social media users have raised their eyebrows to Linga's recent purchase. Many questioned about how Dr Malinga can now afford a lavish lifestyle after begging for donations on social media when he hit hard times.
Others directly spoke about how Dr Malinga was allegedly using controversial TikTok dancer Tsekeleke's money.
@IamZenzele Sfiso Ngubane said:
"akyena u Dr Malinga lo owayesedinga ama donations bt manje uthenga o G63 yey."
Ntate Lefalatsa commented:
"Guys Mara y’all lied to us😂 le rile Dr Malinga o wele😂"
@user12345678890 added:
"ke 100k ya ha Tsekeleke."
Mzansi questions Dr Malinga R2 million splurge
This is not the first time Dr Malinga has made a purchase that has left South Africans scratching their heads. Just two months ago, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga showcased a new BMW, worth around R2 million, sparking social media buzz and a debate about past donations he received during financial struggles. Fans referenced his emotional plea on Podcast & Chill and questioned his spending choices. There were once again mixed reactions to this purchase.
Dr Malinga accused of stealing a song
In more controversial entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fan-favourite musician Dr Malinga, who made headlines after buying a R2 million car, is once again drawn into another scandal. The hitmaker is being accused of stealing a song.
Newcomer Khutsi Sdumane claims that Malinga, who recently topped Twitter trends for a R100k donation, has stolen his song, Mo Fe Chelete.
