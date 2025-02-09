Newcomer Khutsi Sdumane is accusing popular dancer and artist Dr Malinga of stealing his song

The up-and-coming artist revealed in an interview that he was disappointed in Malinga's actions

Briefly News contacted the popular South African musician regarding the allegations on Sunday, 9 February

Popular musician Dr Malinga accused of stealing a song. Image: Mashiane_ZA

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite musician Dr Malinga, who made headlines after buying a R2 million car is being accused of stealing a song.

Newcomer Khutsi Sdumane, claims that Malinga, who recently topped Twitter trends for a R100k donation has stolen his song, Mo Fe Chelete.

Sdumane tells Zimoja that his song was stolen in September 2024 when he met the 45-year-old musician at his lodge who was with his producer at the time of the meeting.

Malinga recently took to his Instagram account a week ago to share his track featuring Kwesta and captioned his post:

"Valentine's song."

Briefly News contacted Malinga for a comment on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

South Africans respond to his track

@cindyehm6972 replied:

"I can't believe this song is 5 years old. I found out about it yesterday on TikTok."

@thulanisoqaka9296 responded:

"This song still bangs even in 2024."

@LaNelDeNero said:

I used to love this song so much. Dr Malinga is blessed with the singing voice and Kwesta is too much with the raps as always."

@bramjondolo replied:

"Ngicela ukubuza. Why is this song not playing everywhere because it's a hit? It has beautiful and meaningful lyrics. Genuine track."

@ZandileNhubane-pg4nb said:

"2025 I am still listening to this song and it still gives me goosebumps."

@khumbudzonemukula914 wrote:

"Give Dr. Malinga some accolades, he never disappoints. Top Notch."

@biggyngwenya replied:

"California, USA approves. I don't understand what they're saying, kodwa lengoma imnandi, ingshaya ngaphakathi. Azishe fanekhaya!"

Mzansi Questions Tsekeleke and Dr Malinga’s Relationship

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African influencer Tsekeleke and his estranged manager, Dr Malinga made headlines when netizens questioned their relationship.

It was unclear where their relationship stands as a manager and an artist after a video of the well-known influencer Tsekeleke begging people to book him went viral on social media.

