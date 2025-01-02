Dr Malinga recently dressed the allegations that he pocketed the R100K donated to Tsekeleke

The vibrant musician revealed proof of how he used some of the money, which went to fixing up Tsekeleke's home

Despite the influencer's claims that Lingas was keeping the money from him, peeps saw that it was the right thing to do

Dr Malinga spoke about what he did with Tsekeleke's R100K donation money. Images: Dr Malinga



Dr Malinga finally spoke about what he really did with the money donated to Tsekeleke.

What happened to Tsekeleke's donation funds?

Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke's relationship is once again making headlines, and it appears their bond has deteriorated.

The Asilali hitmaker has come forward to address allegations that he pocketed the R100K donated to Tsekeleke by philanthropist, Morgan Mohlala.

Tsekeleke accused Lingas of keeping the money from him, saying he had initially intended to use it to buy clothes and marry his girlfriend, but Malinga had other plans in mind.

In a Facebook video, he revealed how he used some of the money to refurbish Tsekeleke's home with beds and headboards, and gave some of it to the dancer, his mother and his partner:

"I'm not here to gossip. I'm here to do what God sent me to do."

Mzansi reacts to Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke drama

Netizens praised Lingas for looking out for Tsekeleke and his family:

South African disc jockey, DJ Call Me, praised Dr Malinga:

"Well done, Lingas, God bless you! We love you."

Faith Chokoe said:

"If only Tseke was normal mentally, I believe he was gonna appreciate every effort you take. May god grant you more blessing and more life."

Sebina Khuzwayo wrote:

"Dr Malinga, ignore those negative people and focus on doing what is right."

Karabodk Wale Bhakajuju Mogomotsi claimed:

"Lol, Tsekeleke is being influenced by Black Cat against you, my brother. We don't care. We love you and we are happy you supporting the family."

Obed Moetela posted:

"Dr Malinga, you are the right man for Tsekeleke, please don't leave him."

James Mokhali commented:

"I’m really moved. So many artists should follow this."

Jabulani Mabena responded:

"Thanks, Dr Malinga, for what you did, God bless you."

