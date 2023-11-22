Dr Malinga announced his new song as he tries to reclaim his former glory in the music industry

The singer debuted a hilarious TikTok of his new track, Asilali but failed to impress netizens

Mzansi had anything but good things to say about Dr Malinga's song, where many called him out over his lack of originality

Netizens threw shade at Dr Malinga after he debuted his new track 'Asilali' in a funny TikTok video. Images: drmalinga

Eh, another Dr Malinga song about sleeping? The self-proclaimed Dr of Music has a new song on the way and shared a hilarious preview on TikTok. Lingas posted a video singing along to Asilali and received lukewarm responses from netizens who criticised the doctor's creativity.

Dr Malinga debuts new song Asilali

Dr Malinga is hoping to make a strong return to the music industry after going in and out in recent years. The Indlela hitmaker posted a hilarious TikTok video singing along to his upcoming song Asilali set to arrive on Friday, 24 November 2023:

Sticking to the message of the song, Lingas recorded his video in bed where he repeatedly jolted up from his "sleep" when the song's chorus came on:

"ASILALI DROPPING FRIDAY!"

This is among the many hilarious clips the doctor has shared. He previously went wild on TikTok when he danced dressed as a woman and had Mzansi looking at him sideways.

Mzansi weighs in on Dr Malinga's new song

Eish, mara netizens can break your spirit. Mzansi was quick to criticise Dr Malinga's song, saying he's forcing the music thing while others poked at his creativity:

UncleLwande rated the song:

"Creativity 0.5%. Originality-90%. Whackness 100050%."

Allan_2801 said:

"Sometimes we do want to support Local content - it's just that the content creators take us for Granted."

Lungstafonte asked:

"How many more songs about not sleeping do you wanna make man?"

cjyah1 advised Dr Malinga:

"Please buy a headboard and sleep, Malinga, you're old."

Tata_Thando said:

"This one is not make sure."

Dr Malinga lands in money drama

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Dr Malinga revealing that he managed to cough up R100K after landing in hot water with SARS:

"Paid R100k to SARS. Thank you so much, Fam.Thanks bye."

Previously, Lingas was slapped with receipts from Makhadzi after he tried to accuse the Sugar Sugar hitmaker of not paying him for a show.

