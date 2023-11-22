Somizi Mhlongo has been sharing relationship content as of late and recently dropped a bombshell on his followers

The flamboyant media personality posted a video with another man putting a ring on his finger - you read that right, Somizi seems to be engaged

News of SomGAGA's engagement is making rounds on social media, with netizens claiming that he's trying to get back at his ex, Mohale Motaung

Mzansi called Somizi Mhlongo out on his alleged engagement, saying he was trying to compete with his ex-husband, Mohale Motaung. Images: somizi

Hau, did Somizi Mhlongo have someone put a ring on it? That's what it looks like. SomGAGA appears to be newly engaged after he shared a video with a ring on his finger and a mystery man on his knee.

Mzansi isn't impressed with Som G's supposed engagement. Online users accused him of trying to compete with ex-hubby, Mohale Motaung who was also rumoured to be engaged.

Somizi Mhlongo gets engaged

Halala! Looks like congratulations are in order for Somizi Mhlongo after he hinted at an engagement. The former Idols SA judge has been giving "love lives here" content on Instagram, we're talking matching Gucci hats, red roses, the works!

Now it appears Somizi and his man are ready to take their relationship to the next level after the media personality shared a video of what appears to be an engagement:

"South Africa, say hi to Sbali."

Mzansi weighs in on Somizi's engagement

Although the Sompire Kids CEO could just be trolling netizens, that did not stop online users from throwing shots at him and his supposed engagement:

Twiggli wrote:

"It’s giving 'he can’t marry before me.'"

FusionistRSA wasn't convinced:

"This looks staged and not genuine at all."

TheGBrown1 said:

"Of course, they have to secure the bag and that's the way to go about it."

tkinzystar advised:

"Bro hope you signed prenup this time. Just saying."

iamprescdibed011 wrote:

"It's a competition at this point."

Somizi Mhlongo bids farewell to Idols SA

In more SomGAGA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality saying goodbye to Idols SA after nine years as a judge on the show:

switbeey said:

"Idols without Somizi is not idols you’re one of one."

