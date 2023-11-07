Idols SA recently aired its farewell season and some people are still sad over the show's cancellation

One such person is Somizi Mhlongo who reflected on his time in the singing competition, saying it made him a superstar

Mzansi echoed SomGAGA's sentiments, where many fans praised him for bringing the "wow factor" to the show

Mzansi showed love to Somizi Mhlongo's farewell video messages to 'Idols SA' after it came to an end. Images: idolssa, somizi

Somizi Mhlongo recorded a heartfelt message about his experience on Idols SA. The former judge spoke about what the show did for him and praised the people he worked with. Fans were moved by Somizi's message and praised him for bringing life to the show.

Mzansi reacts to Somizi Mhlongo's time on Idols SA

If there's one person who always brought life to Idols SA, it's Somizi Mhlongo.

The flamboyant judge was introduced as a judge in 2015 and has since brought his a-game and dazzling outfits to every show. Netizens praised SomGAGA's appearance in the singing competition while saying goodbye to Idols SA:

ashwinbossman fawned over Somizi:

"And thank you to you! When you were still a choreographer for Idols you hired us. And it felt like a full circle for me to be part of the final show with you, I'm forever grateful. Thank you! I love you."

lrenemotlokoa said:

"Thank you for sharing your experience with ldols with us. I am learning a lot from you Somizi. Like humility accepting yourself as you are."

jrafrika praised his fellow judge:

"Well done mokgotsi, and thank you to you as well. You put in some great innings!"

boitumelolougin praised SomGAGA:

"Nna I enjoyed watching you, cheers to many more opportunities like this one!"

switbeey said:

"Idols without Somizi is not idols you’re one of one."

gee_gee1908 praised:

"It was great having you on SA idols. The positive energy you possess is out of this world."

zukiswasikempela responded:

"Seeing on those screens too was amazing! I really enjoyed you kakhulu you gave your all the tears, laughter bhuti umsebenzi omhle uwenzile nawe."

Somizi Mhlongo reflects on Idols SA

Somizi shared a heartfelt video message about his time on Idols SA after nine years, saying he has never worked anywhere for that long:

"I can boldly say that Idols is the only place that I've worked at for nine years and I can proudly say that it was a non-toxic environment."

He went on:

"That place was heaven on earth. It saddens me that I have to speak about it in the past tense but everything comes to an end and gives the opportunity for a new beginning."

Idols SA ends on a high note

