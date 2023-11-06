Singer and performer Makhadzi wows fans with her killer performance on Idols SA

News and gossip page MDNewss shared a clip on Twitter of Makhadzi and her dancers on stage

Netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting and praising the Ghanama hitmaker

Makhadzi is a performer of note. Recently, the star shuts down the singing competition with her performance.

Makhadzi performs on the Idols SA stage

With the South Africa's last season of Idols officially came to a close, and the winner was announced between Princess and Witbank's Thabo Ndlovu—our very own Venda queen, Makhadzi, performed in the singing competition show.

The Ghanama singer wowed fans with her killer performance on Saturday, 4 November 2023. The show ended with Thabo Ndlovu winning the very last R1 million cheque as the competition aired their last season.

News and gossip page MDNewss shared a clip of Makhadzi's stellar performance on the show that left many netizens and the judges wanting more.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in awe of Makhadzi's performance

Shortly after the gossip page shared the clip online, netizens flooded the comment section, sharing how amazing Makhadzi is:

@ChrisExcel102 praised:

"Makhadzi is the Best performer we have in the country, better than Short Pan."

@NkweMashamaite applauded:

"Makhadzi is the greatest performer."

@Manzini_Ricky mentioned:

"She's a great live performer and has plenty of energy."

@therealxolo wrote:

"Queen Makhadzi."

@YemyemJr said:

"She killed it."

@loobangs replied:

"She really takes her craft seriously, and she makes sure she leaves a mark every time she hits the stage. The greatest."

@TawanaM14 responded:

"Beyoncé Of South Africa."

Makhadzi clocks in 27 with a performance at Eyadini

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi welcomed 27 years of age with an epic performance at Eyadini.

The star expressed excitement about the performance but wished not to repeat the same mistake she made with her Beyonce-inspired outfit. For this year's birthday, the singer reached out to her fans for wardrobe recommendations. This comes after her fashion faux par where she was dragged for wearing a Beyonce-inspired jumpsuit.

