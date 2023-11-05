Idols SA announced the last-ever winner of the singing competition after nearly 20 years of running on Mzansi TV

The finale for the competition for R1 million and a record deal with JR's label Feel Good took place in Johannesburg

The two finalists for the Idols event were Thabo Ndlovu and Princess, and there were performances from Cassper Nyovest, Vusi Nova and Somizi Mhlongo

South Africa's last season of Idols officially came to a close, and the winner was announced between Princess and Witbank's Thabo Ndlovu. Idols SA's grand finale was in Fairland Johannesburg.

'Idols SA' Season 19 ended with Thabo Ndlovu as the final winner, and Mzansi was delighted over the news. Image: @thabo_m_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Judges Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete, and JR crowned a winner after Thabo Ndlovu and Princes did their final performances. Many South Africans took to social media to congratulate the winner of Idols SA season 19.

Idols SA Season 19 ends

Mzansi's version of Idols posted on X to congratulate 27-year-old Thabo Ndlovu. The young man performed for the last time in pursuit of R1 million on 4 September 2023 at Mosïek in Fairland. See the post below:

According to Daily Sun, Thabo Ndlovu used to get picked on in high school because of his voice. He explained that winning Idols made him feel like what sets him apart is actually what makes him special.

The night marked the official end of Idols SA as a series and featured performances from Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Vusi Nova, PJ Morton, and one of the judges, Somizi, also took to the stage. Casspper Nyovest and Maglera performed their song too.

SA congratulates Thabo Ndlovu

Many people applauded Thabo Ndlovu on social media. Online users on X wrote sweet messages wishing the winner luck in his career.

@CKabini13006 said:

"Please don't disappear; we wanna see more and more. Enjoy your new journey as the last South African Idols."

@NkhanaRobert commented:

"Once again I said it that a person you make fun of is the one God blesses, many people were making fun of him; look today he is the winner."

@palesa085 added:

"At my happiest. Was scared for him. And now I'm over the moon for him. You deserve it all, bro."

@Ratto199 applauded:

"Well deserved, I'm so happy for him."

'Idols SA' 1st Runner-Up Gets Love

Singer Princess came second after Thabo Ndlovu. Many people also showered her with messages of congratulations.

@Ms_Vee19819 wrote:

"Hmmm, Princess was consistent. It was a top two of stars."

Nkosi talks growing career and working with Somizi

Briefly News previously reported that former Idols SA contestant Nkosi King Teresa was one of the much-loved singers in the competition. Unfortunately, his reign ended, and he could not secure his spot in the top three.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Nkosi said he learned a great deal in the competition and was awarded the opportunity to step out of his comfort zone.

Being in the top four is a massive achievement on its own. This meant Nkosi was chosen among thousands of hopefuls to advance to such a stage. a level in the contest.

