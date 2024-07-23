South African seasoned actor Thembinkosi Mthembu recently bagged his first award alongside veteran actor Melusi Yeni

The two stars won their first awards at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards

Thembinkosi Mthembu shared that he was thankful for the love and support he got from his fans, which made him take this award home

Actors Thembinkosi and Melusi bagged an acting award. Image: thembinkosi_mthembu/melusiyeni

Source: Instagram

South African actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni recently received awards for their amazing work on screen.

Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni bag their 1st awards

The Adulting star, who broke many hearts of his female fans after letting them know that he was off the market, has made headlines once again alongside veteran actor Melusi Yeni.

Recently, the two talented actors received their first acting awards at the 11th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards. These stars were celebrated for their outstanding work and the effort they put into the KZN entertainment industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Melusi Yeni discussed winning the award 25 years after embarking on his acting career.

He said:

"It always feels good for someone to shake your hand and say, 'well done'. We see you, we appreciate you, and that's exactly what this is."

Shaka iLembe actor Thembinkosi Mthembu also told the publication how anxious he was about winning the award, as he was nominated alongside his friend and fellow actor Wiseman Mncube.

He said:

"You're nothing without your co-actors. Actors are nothing without extras and so many people are nothing without the cameraman filming or the directors. We all need each other, so we need to respect everyone we work with."

Shaka iLembe blasted for nakedness, BCCSA comes to the show's defence

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe got one viewer angry after seeing bare-breasted cast members.

The series, which features local talent such as Nomzamo Mbatha and Senzo Radebe, tells the story of the historical figure Shaka Zulu and has rich Zulu cultural themes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News