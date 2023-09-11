Wiseman Mncube and Thembinkosi Mthembu recently shared details about losing their family members on Podcast and Chill

Wiseman shared the story of losing his wife while Thembinkosi revealed how his sister was murdered at her workplace by her partner

The actors also opened up about moving on and the struggles they've faced

'Shaka iLembe' stars Wiseman Mncube and Thembinkosi Mthembu shared stories about moving on after a family member's passing. Images: wiseman_mncube, thembinkosi_mthembu

Wiseman Mncube and Thembinkosi Mthembu opened up about the tragedies of losing their loved ones. The Shaka iLembe stars told Podcast and Chill the stories of their losses, where Wiseman revealed how he was on set when he received a call confirming his previous wife's death.

Thembinkosi, who portrays King Dingiswayo in the series, opened up about his sister's killing, saying that he has not been able to move on.

Wiseman and Thembinkosi speak about losing their loved ones

In an interview on Podcast and Chill, Wiseman revealed that he received the news of his previous wife's passing while on set for eHostela.

The actor says while on a short break, he received a call from his wife's phone, it was her sister on the line. Knowing that his wife was in hospital at the time, his sister-in-law's cries on the other end of the phone confirmed everything.

"Her little sister was on the other side, crying. Automatically, I just knew what had happened, I just broke down."

Thembinkosi opened up about his loss, revealing the details of his older sister's killing. His sister, a police officer at the time, had been dating her boyfriend from college but later ended the relationship.

Soon after their breakup, the ex was let into her office where he ended both their lives:

"She was shot by her ex. She was a policewoman and dating this guy from the college. At her office, they knew that they were dating so they let him in."

Wiseman and Thembinkosi on picking up the pieces

Despite having received news of his wife's passing, Wiseman says he had to gather himself and go back on set. The scene, as he describes, was of him killing and then burying someone.

"I was supposed to kill someone and bury them, and I had to laugh while burying the person."

The actor, who managed to find love again, went on to say that he was surprised at how well he did on the scene considering his situation:

"When I watched that scene back, I did so well. It didn’t show that I was going through something."

Thembinkosi revealed the aftermath of his sister's murder, saying that there was never any justice because her ex committed suicide right after killing her. The actor also opened up about not being able to move on:

"My sister's death, to be honest, I haven't healed from. I tried. I always tell myself that I've healed but then it hits me again."

