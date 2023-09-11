Media personality Jub Jub is facing multiple accusations of sexual assault

The Uyajola 9/9 host was also accused of physical abuse by his cousin, who didn't want to be named

Jub Jub's cousin alleges that the musician started assaulting her after he was released from jail in 2017

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

'Uyajola 9/9' host Jub Jub is facing multiple charges after being accused of assaulting his cousin, who didn't want to be named. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub's criminal charges keep increasing weekly, as he faces multiple accusations after the star's cousin accused him of sexual abuse.

Jub Jub's cousin speaks out

The Uyajola 9/9 host Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye finds himself in hot waters as his family relative, a singer who didn't want to be named, said her cousin started assaulting her physically on the year he was released on parole from jail in 2017.

According to Sunday World, the victim opened the case shortly after Amanda Du Pont, Jub Jub's former lover, opened a case of sexual assault against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the police statement, the cousin said:

"Jub Jub came and grabbed my arm, squeezing me so painfully, and it hurt. He slapped me in the face, and I had his fingers imprinted on my face after he hit me."

The cousin further mentioned that Jub Jub strangled her so she couldn't scream or move. She said he assaulted her again in Steyn City before their performance.

"He then instructed me to change. While changing in the bathroom, Molemo came in, and I was half naked. He closed the door, saying, 'My bums are like Sarah Baartman'.… I asked Jub Jub to leave cause I needed my privacy. Instead he [came] closer and he slapped me on my face," she said in the statement.

Jub Jub shows Moja Love TV love

In the midst of it all, the Uyajola 9/9 host took time to celebrate and show some love to the Moja Love TV family and the channel's CEO.

Jub Jub posted a snapshot of them on his Instagram timeline and captioned it:

"Izinja zam…s’vut’umlilo so much… all in one room.THIS IS @mojalovetv (what we do is unmatched) hai sek maarn S/O to the only black-owned channel and our CEO, Mr Aubrey Tau."

See the post below:

Fans and followers also flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages:

Kish_sekhula responded:

"Ahh Mara La mo tseba 'Ntsuku Zonke la ku Rea Tsotella si hlangana ne mpexa badala.'"

Thabs116 wrote:

"You guys need to come up with your own newspaper, radio station, just one big media house where you will expose everything in this country from drug dealers, politicians, corruption, and even government anyway. Keep up the good work, guys. May dear God bless you all."

Sharon_waga_sebola said:

"I love this team, but iyhooooo this inkomo’zam or what host weee that show is not giving me sense at all."

Shar_flowerbomb expressed:

"Not even 1 engathi I don’t like. Hayibo, I’ve never seen a group of SA celebrities that I love kanje sspecially, Abo Xolani, Jub Jub, Sis Nomsa no Bab Makamu."

2327_veronica wrote:

"My favourite crew in 1 pick. I love you guys for your dedication to saving the country from evil & helping solve our personal problems."

Mamsi_m_ said:

"You are all doing a great job."

Netizens dig up information about Jub Jub's wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that netizens unearthed information about Jub Jub's wife, Zenith 'Zee' Mia. Jub Jub is believed to be married to a Cape Town woman from Italy.

She allegedly directs a music company, Rare Breed Entertainment, in Johannesburg. It is reported that Jub Jub is also the company's director.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News