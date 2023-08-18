Jub Jub has shown mega love for the Moja Love production team and his colleagues

He posted a picture with hosts of all Mzansi's favourite presenters from the channel

His followers couldn't contain their excitement as they showered the team with love

Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub celebrated his colleagues, including the presenters, the production team and CEO Aubrey Tau, in an appreciation post.

Jub Jub did an appreciation post for his Moja Love colleagues with a one-of-a-kind picture. Images: @official_jubjub, @nomsadiva

Jub Jub gives a shout-out to Moja Love on Instagram

The controversial rapper took to Instagram to pat himself and the crew members on the back for their stellar delivery of content, also saying the work they do as a black-owned channel is unmatched:

"Zinja zam… s’vut’umlilo so much… all in one room. THIS IS @mojalovetv (what we do is unmatched) hai sek maarn! S/O to the only black-owned channel and our CEO Mr Aubrey Tau."

Here is the picture of the post:

Jub Jub stirs online excitement under the post

His fans commented with glee, taking their favourite lines to the comment section and commenting about their favourites:

@mspetunia_neo was star-struck:

"I see 'Alright!' and 'You don’t want to tell me, you will tell me.' Give me more!”

@thuli4579 was proud:

"The only black-owned TV channel."

@thembekatsatsa affirmed:

"You are a force, Molemo. Haters will hate, but wena you are the guy you think you are."

@2327_veronica was swooning:

"My favourite crew in one picture. I love you guys for your dedication to saving the country from evil and helping solve our personal problems."

@_its.bucieee asked:

"Where’s uSiya from 'Skhipha Amafiles'?"

@ximbinosinodi added:

"Kushoda Dingaan, Siya (Sikhipha Amafiles), Andile (Thando Noxolo)."

@mamsi_m_ praised:

"You are all doing a great job."

@ntswakikhanye confessed:

"Moja Love gangsters, my favourite team - Moja Love TV."

@zungupppp was grateful:

"Love you all and thanks for keeping us entertained."

Sizok'thola viewers want Xolani Khumalo back

In a related Briefly News story, viewers of the show protested outside their Rosebank offices to have Sizok'thola host Xolani Khumalo reinstated.

The anti-drug show was put on hold after a suspected drug dealer died in the vicinity of the crew during interrogation. Robert 'Varrie' Kicks is said to have confessed to dealing a while before he passed out.

