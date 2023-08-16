Sizokthola viewers have reportedly gathered outside the Moja Love studios in Rosebank to demand the return of the popular show hosted by Xolani Khumalo

The show became a fan favourite when the host Xolani exposed drug dealers and other corrupt government officials

The protest has left social media users split as some are saying the show must be put on hold and allow the law to deal with the murder that happened a few weeks ago

Xolani Khumalo's fans and followers are calling for the star's return to their television screens. The star became Mzansi's favourite when he fearlessly exposed drug dealers on the viral show.

Sizokthola viewers protest outside Moja Love studios

South Africans gathered outside the Moja Love TV offices in Rosebank to demand the immediate return of the popular television show Sizokthola, hosted by Xolani Khumalo.

The show was reportedly put on ice following the death of a drug dealer who was allegedly manhandled by Khumalo and his crew on the show.

A video circulating on Twitter shows a group of people with banners and South African flags shouting chants.

Moja Love TV protest splits Mzansi

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral video. Some are supporting the move by the protesters and calling for Xolani's immediate return.

Others are saying people should allow the law to take its course and deal with the ongoing murder case before Xolani Khumalo and Sizokthola come back.

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"If Cele who claims to be the minister of the people saying that he doesn’t care for Xolani, the public will take matters into their hands for what works for them "

@Immortal_Duke wrote:

"This is disgusting for old guys like them going to make a demand on a TV station they don't even have shares on or own. They shld build their own TV stations n shout Xolani makabuye. It’s embarrassing sies"

@MayaLala85 wrote:

"We need this show back on air, please. They must also not stop with drugs...all crime must be exposed and Moja Love must get this boy proper 24/7 security please."

Home Affairs debunks claims Sizokthola corruption accused official back at work, SA wants more: “Fire her”

In more news, Briefly News reported that the Department of Home Affairs has rushed to put out fires after rumours about a corruption-accused official have been spreading on social media.

The department released a statement rubbishing reports that an official, exposed for dodgy dealing and selling IDs on South Africa's favourite drug-busting show, Sizokthola, has returned to work as fake news.

