Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo has earned South Africans' respect after saying he will protect Mzansi despite death threats

The trending video of the Moja Love presenter uttering those words touched many online users' hearts

Xolani Khumalo's video made rounds after he and the Sizokthola crew were reportedly attacked at Coconut Lounge

Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo is trending after a clip of the latest episode impressed Mzansi people.

Mzansi has praised 'Sizokthola' host Xolani Khumalo for calling out drug dealers despite the threats. Image: @TheTruthPanther

In the short video shared by @Mbhele_Xoli, Xolani addressed a suspected drug dealer. The way he grilled the young man and how he pledged to die for Mzansi, all in the name of protecting its citizens from drug abuse, received huge applause online.

Mzansi gives Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo his flowers

People were surprised that Xolani was more dedicated to his job than the politicians meant to protect Mzansi from drug abuse.

Netizens said Khumalo is Mzansi's only hope for a drug-free society and should be protected. According to Sunday World, Xolani and Moja Love, the TV station broadcasting Sizokthola, have received death threats from drug dealers since airing the first episode.

Despite drug dealers' requests for Xolani to stop spying, he refused to back down as new episodes continued to air, including the one Mzansi commended him for.

@Vuyisileyie said:

"It was sad and very touching when Xolani said, "This is our home."

@SphesihleBeari1 shared:

"He needs support from all South Africans."

@NsteedK posted:

"South Africans need to protect this man."

@mpilohpakathi13 replied:

"Oh, I love Xolani Khumalo. May God and his ancestors protect him."

@TiyaniRikhotso5 commented:

"He's so brave. Politicians are quiet."

@Still0n_ wrote:

"I love this guy and his movement."

@pinkcrystalsa added:

"This man must be protected at all costs! Xolani really does look like he cares about his country."

Xolani Khumalo and Sizokthola crew allegedly attacked at Coconut Lounge

On 5 June, The Citizen also stated that the Sizokthola team was attacked at Coconut Lounge, where they intended to film an arrest of a drug dealer.

The crew arrived at the nightclub where the suspect was grooving, but they could not arrest him because ecstatic fans approached them. This disturbance resulted in Coconut Lounge blocking the team from entering their premises and allegedly hitting them with bottles.

Check out the video shared by @Lord_4D below:

