The Bala Family has been hailed as the best Mzansi reality television show because of its authenticity

The Mzansi Magic show has aired Zwai, Phelo, and Loyiso's family secrets and their controversies

South Africans said because of the content being aired on The Bala Family; it doesn't seem scripted

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

‘The Bala Family’s content has received compliments from peeps, who crowned it the best Mzansi reality TV show. Image: @loyisobala, @zeebala. and @phelobala

Source: Instagram

Mzansi TV lovers love a good reality TV show, whether it's a 24/7 show like Big Brother or a 30-minute show to rant about on social media.

Even production houses have noticed the growing trend of reality content and introduced Mzansi to new shows like The Bala Family.

Taking to Twitter, @LCoincidentally lauded The Bala Family and crowned it the best Mzansi reality TV show. Many shows like Uthando Nesthembu and Living the Dream With Somizi have dominated the TV space and online trends, but it seems like Mzansi couldn't relate to them.

@LCoincidentally tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Out of all the reality shows in Mzansi, this show surprised me the most. Enjoying it a lot, their issues are relatable "

Peeps crown The Bala Family the best Mzansi reality show

Mzansi agreed that The Bala Family is a breath of fresh air for SA television. Peeps claimed it's not only entertaining but also educational.

@SiphoMzizi3 said:

"This show surprised me as well. It doesn't seem scripted like others. We had many boring reality shows of celebrities. This one is interesting."

@KholoDimples shared:

"Same! They are so real."

@Babeswitdaheat posted:

"It really feels unscripted. And yes, Zwai's nose does flare up when he's pissed. Loyiso's aura is so calming and reassuring. No wonder they balance each other with Jen. I'm enjoying it."

@Tshiamo09102020 replied:

"I love how they live an ordinary life."

@uThembisa commented:

"Funny enough, there were so many negative tweets about it after the trailer was released. People said nobody needed it, but now the tune has beautifully changed. I'm so happy for them. #TheBalaFamily"

What makes The Bala Family different from other reality shows?

The Show gets more profound by airing scenes of how Phelo Bala deals with his divorce from Moshe Ndiki. The Bala Family also touches on the insufferable situations makotis encounter when navigating life with their in-laws.

News24 reported that the Mzansi Magic reality program also explores sibling rivalry, different belief systems, and family woes.

Zwai and Phelo's strained relationship due to the youngest leaving the family's music group is also a heated discussion.

The Bala Family is exactly how Mzansi imagined a reality show to be - show life's imperfections.

Musa Mseleku and MultiChoice dragged by Phil Mphela after announcing third reality show, Izangane Zesthembu

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Twitter entertainment commentator Phil Mphela dragged MultiChoice, Mzansi Magic and Musa Mseleku's family.

Blogger @PhilMphela ripped into the popular Mseleku family of Uthando Nesthembu fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News