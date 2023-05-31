Phil Mphela has criticised Multichoice for awarding the Mseleku family too many shows on their platform

The entertainment commentator aired out his disapproval after the family bagged yet another reality show

Mphela said the 'preferential treatment' will be detrimental to the company and its channel Mzansi Magic

Phil Mphela has dragged Musa Mseleku and his family for getting a lot of shows commissioned by Multichoice. Image: @musamseleku @PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

It's never a dull day on Twitter as entertainment commentator Phil Mphela dragged Multichoice, Mzansi Magic and Musa Mseleku's family.

Noting that the family does pull in great numbers for their hit reality show Uthando Nesthembu, Mphela said the family getting too many shows would harm the company in future.

Phil Mphela drags the Mselekus for using Mzansi Magic like it's their YouTube channel

The blogger @PhilMphela ripped into the popular Mseleku family of Uthando Nesthembu fame.

He said the family uses Mzansi Magic and Multichoice as if it's their YouTube channel.

Mphela tweeted:

"Someone at Multichoice must have a relationship with the Mselekus. Mzansi Magic and its sister channels have become Musa Mseleku and his family’s personal YouTube-esque channel. It’s like The Kardashians and E! back in the day, and we know how that killed that channel."

Mphela continued by saying the family's show Uthando Nesthembu pulls in the big numbers making it a success, however, their other shows have failed.

He questioned why the family continues to bag many other shows:

"Begs the question… why then does the family keep getting shows. What’s next? A show about Musa Mseleku’s siblings or pets?"

Phil Mphela drags the family for receiving preferential treatment at Multichoice

According to TimesLIVE, the Mseleku children have bagged their own reality show, Izingane Zesthembu. This is a spin-off from the hit series Uthando Nesthembu.

Mphela in his rant said the family is getting preferential treatment questioning their value in the entertainment industry.

"The preferential treatment the Mselekus are being showered with is fast becoming suspiciously untoward. What is it about Musa and his family that warrants the commission of so many shows related to or featuring someone from the family? What’s that unique entertainment value?"

Mzansi defends Musa Mseleku and family

Viewers have defended the family after Phil Mphela's rant saying he does not bat an eyelid when the likes of Somizi get too many shows.

@thato_stalion said:

"Somizi was all over at some point but you have never made a thread criticizing Multichoice, why?"

@Mzulu__ shared:

"But somizi yena we cool with him right?"

@SlindileNgubo2 commented:

"I beg to differ, Kings Of Maskandi is a good show but won't pull big numbers coz of Zulu content...the rest of these other shows it's a NO! MaKhumalo only should do them, not MaCele and MaYeni."

Musa Mseleku is very popular among viewers

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mseleku has been dubbed DStv's highest-rated male personality for his impressive numbers with Uthando Nesthembu.

His reality show is always in the top 10 on the platform regarding viewership. He has expressed his gratitude to his supporters.

Source: Briefly News