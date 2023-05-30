Polygamist Musa Mseleku has penned an appreciation letter to his first wife, Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku

Musa Mseleku points out that without MaCele's blessings, the large family he currently has would not have been possible

Mseleku has three other wives and has made numerous failed attempts at taking on wife number five

Businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku appreciates his wife, Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku, in a sweet social media post.

The reality star thanked MaCele for allowing them to enter a life of polygamy, which has awarded him three more wives.

Musa Mseleku says MaCele is a real woman for allowing him to marry 3 more times

According to TshisaLIVE, Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku married when he was 23.

He took to Instagram to thank his first wife MaCele, who got married at 22, for her blessings when he decided to go the polygamy route.

In the love letter, Mseleku said MaCele is a real woman for protecting the legacy he is trying to build:

“Your Royal Highness MaCele Magaye, Mamkhulu Vico Ndlovukazi Mseleku. You made me a real man for protecting my vision, without you, this special family we are building wouldn't exist.

"Thank you so much MaNdosi you are a woman and more. May God bless and protect you. The wives that I have, it was because you gave me your blessings Mamkhulu MaCele you were only 22 years when we got married. Salute my Queen.”

Musa Mseleku and his 3 other wives

After marrying MaCele, Mseleku married Nokukhanya 'Mayeni' Mseleku, then wife number three, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, and lastly wife number four, Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Mseleku.

His attempts at marrying a fifth wife all failed when his wives voted against that.

Izingane Zesthembu a product of Musa Mseleku's children, they bag their own reality show

Mseleku's children gained popularity on the Mzansi Magic reality show Uthando Nesthembu. They have since bagged their own reality show Izingane Zesthembu which is set to premiere on 27 June on Mzansi Magic.

An online user @Jabu_Macdonald shared the trailer for the show.

Musa Mseleku is very popular among DStv viewers

In previous Briefly News, Utando Nesthembu's Musa Mseleku is very popular among viewers. His reality show is said to be the highest-rated show on the DStv platform.

He thanked his supporters for making him the highest-rated male personality on DStv.

