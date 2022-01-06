Musa Mseleku has reportedly backtracked on his decision to marry a fifth wife as some of his wives threatened to leave him

The polygamist decided to put the brakes on taking the fifth wife as MaYeni and MaNgwabe are totally against the idea

During the last episode of Uthando Nesthembu, Musa said he was willing to lose some of his wives because he was looking forward to marrying his girlfriend

Musa Mseleku is reportedly no longer looking for a fifth wife. Apparently, two of his four wives threatened to walk out of their polygamist marriage if he goes against their wishes.

Musa Mseleku's wives MaYeni and MaNgwabe have threatened to walk away if he takes a 5th wife. Image: @musamseleku, @mbali_ngwabe, @khanya.yeni

MaYeni and MaNgwabe have made it clear that they are willing to divorce him if the popular polygamist marries another wife. On the last episode of Uthando Nesthembu, Musa Mseleku was adamant that wife number 5 was on the way but he has had a change of heart.

ZAlebs reports that the reality TV star had expressed that he was willing to lose some of his wives who were against his decision to get hitched again.

Daily Sun reports that Musa shared that he'll now focus all his energy on changing the other wives' minds so that they allow him to marry his girlfriend. He told the publication:

"For now, I have a responsibility to convince these two wives to ensure they respect and like her before I marry her."

MaNgwabe stands her ground as 5th wife discussion heats up

In related news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of Uthando Nesthembu applauded MaNgwabe for standing her ground on the last episode of the show. MaNgwabe's hubby Musa Mseleku wants to take a fifth wife but she is against the idea.

MaNgwabe, who is the polygamist's fourth wife, told her hubby in the face that she's walking out of their marriage if Musa takes a fifth wife. A huge argument ensued between Musa and MaNgwabe during a family dinner and they even had to ask their kids to leave the room.

The fans of the show have taken to Twitter to praise MaNgwabe for expressing her views on the fifth wife. They are showing her support for standing up to her boo.

