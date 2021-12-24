'Uthando Nesthembu': MaNgwabe Stands Her Ground as 5th Wife Discussion Heats Up

The fans of Uthando Nesthembu have applauded MaNgwabe for standing up to her hubby Musa Mseleku when he told his wives he wants a fifth wife

MaNgwabe threatened to walk away from the polygamist marriage if Musa ties the knot with a fifth wife

The viewers of the reality TV show praised MaNgwabe for telling her hubby how she feels about his poposed new union

The viewers of Uthando Nesthembu have applauded MaNgwabe for standing her ground on the latest episode. MaNgwabe's hubby Musa Mseleku wants to take a fifth wife but she is against the idea.

'Uthando Nesthembu's MaNgwabe stood her ground when Musa Mseleku said he wants a 5th wife. Image: @mbali_ngwabe, @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

MaNgwabe, who is the polygamist's fourth wife, told her hubby in the face that she's walking out of their marriage if Musa takes z fifth wife. A huge argument ensued between Musa Mseleku and MaNgwabe during a family dinner and they even had to ask their kids to leave the room.

The fans of the show have taken to Twitter to praise MaNgwabe for expressing her views on the fifth wife. They are showing her support for standing up to her boo.

@Riccardo_Elle wrote:

"I’m gonna say this AGAIN — MaNgwabe is treating Musa exactly how he should be treated."

@TEEKAYFINEST1 said:

"It's how calm MaNgwabe is always when she tells Musa facts, she's always the one who says the truth that's labelled disrespectful."

@SeremeTshepang commented:

"#Uthandonesthembu MaNgwabe is the one who can stand up to Mseleku."

@Oratile58692814 wrote:

"Hayii shem MaNgwabe stood her ground this season, she won't take nonsense any more from Musa."

@Banana____Joe added:

"Men Like Musa Mseleku think every woman is controlled by money. This Mangwabe woman is an intellectual... an independent thinker... afighter and self-loving woman with values and morals."

MaNgwabe misses family dinner, claims she didn't have an outfit

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaNgwabe trended again on social media following another epic episode of Uthando Nethembu. The viewers of the show discussed her attitude after she missed family dinner just because she "didn't have an outfit".

Polygamist Musa Mseleku took his family on a trip to Ghost Mountain Inn but a lot happened just before they left their family home. MaCele told her hubby that MaNgwabe allegedly did not greet MaCele's kids back when they greeted her.

Musa Mseleku then confronted MaNgwabe about the whole drama but she denied everything. When they reached their holiday destination, MaNgwabe remained in her room and didn't go out to have dinner with the other wives and kids.

