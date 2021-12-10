MaNgwabe trended again after she decided to stay in her room instead of joining the rest of the family when they were having dinner during a family outing

Uthando Nesthembu fans believe that she missed the dinner because she was angry after Musa Mseleku confronted her about not greeting MaCele's kids back just before they left their home

MaNgwabe said she did not have an outfit for the family dinner even though Musa told all his wives to pack many clothes before they headed to Ghost Mountain Inn

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MaNgwabe trended again on social media following another epic episode of Uthando Nethembu. The viewers of the show discussed her attitude after she missed family dinner just because she "didn't have an outfit".

Uthando Nesthembu's MaNgwabe didn't attend a family dinner because she apparently didn't have an outfit. Image: @mbali_ngwabe

Source: Instagram

Polygamist Musa Mseleku took his family on a trip to Ghost Mountain Inn but a lot happened just before they left their family home. MaCele told her hubby that MaNgwabe allegedly did not greet MaCele's kids back when they greeted her.

Musa Mseleku then confronted MaNgwabe about the whole drama but she denied everything. When they reached their holiday destination, MaNgwabe remained in her room and didn't go out to have dinner with the other wives and kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The fans of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the epic episode. Check out some of their comments below:

@AlexSithole said:

"If there's one wife who will send Mseleku to into a mental institution, it is MaNgwabe."

@CollinsMduduzi wrote:

"MaNgwabe is not here to beg anyone, not even the husband. I love her."

@Neinei_Ngubs commented:

"Mentally, MaNgwabe has already packed her bags, signed her divorce papers and living it large... Your girl is out there enjoying her divorce settlement... Seksele umzimba nje ulandele."

@AtaliaLesego wrote:

"MaNgwabe comes across as someone who’s just over this whole polygamy thing."

@stan_bbnaija added:

"MaCele really ruined MaNgwabe's trip but she should shake it off, aibo."

MaNgwabe called out for disrespecting Musa Mseleku

In related news, Briefly News reported that MaNgwabe's name trended high on social media when a lit episode of Uthando Nesthembu aired on Thursday night, 4 November. The viewers of the reality show called her out for disrespecting her boo, Musa Mseleku.

MaNgwabe, real name Mbali Ngwabe, has not been the same since one of her kids was asked to open the gate when they were arriving back from school. Peeps feel that she has been rude to her hubby since the incident happened.

During the recent episode of the show, she told Mseleku that she'll take decisions on behalf of her kids for as long as she's still alive. The fans feel that MaNgwabe doesn't behave as Mseleku's wife whenever the two of them are having a conversation.

Source: Briefly.co.za