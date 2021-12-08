'Gomora' Trends as Fans Feel Sorry for Mazet, Want Sbonga to Buy His Own House

Gomora fans have taken to social media streets to share their views on the latest episode of their favourite soapie

The viewers discussed how they can't stand seeing Mazet in a wheelchair any more and how Sbonga thinks he's the man of the house

They just want to see their fave walk again and also want Sbonga to buy his own house so he'll leave Mazet alone

The viewers of Gomora have taken to social media to discuss Tuesday night's episode. They feel sorry for Mazet because she can't walk these days. They also want Sbonga to get his own crib.

'Gomora's Siphesihle Ndaba and Khaya Mthembu.

Source: Instagram

Mazet, a character played by Siphesihle Ndaba, is wheelchair-bound and many just want the stunner to walk again because they're not happy with how everyone treating her.

The fans of the show also discussed how Sbonga thinks he's the man of the house. They want Sbonga, a role played by Khaya Mthembu, to get his own house because of the way he treats Mazet.

The viewers discussed the latest episode on Twitter. Check out some of their comments below:

@chile_eeee said:

"I just wanna skip to the part when Mazet can walk again cause wow."

@LauricaLepita wrote:

"Sbonga can’t even buy himself underwear but yet he thinks Mazet needs a caretaker."

@MacDinobravo commented:

"Mazet is breaking my heart shame....#GomoraMzansi let Mazet walk again or kill her, character this is painful to watch."

@LesegoTrixi added:

"Sbonga ombora gore, he must get his own house nje. And Sdumo yena is always a follower, always being told what to do hai."

Gomora fans question Sbongile and Stompie's mjolo

In related news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of Gomora took to social media to share their thoughts on the recent episode of the telenovela. They questioned Sbongile and Stompie's relationship while some praised Siphesile Ndaba for slaying her role of Mazet.

Nandipa Khubone plays the character of Sbongile, a 16-year-old school girl who is in love with an older guy named Stompie. Many viewers shared that she should stop dating Stompie because of his age and some think he's taking advantage of her.

The fans of the Mzansi Magic soapie also took to Twitter to praise Siphesile Ndaba for the way she brings her character to life. Mazet is currently wheelchair-bound and the fans love how Siphesile is killing the role.

Source: Briefly.co.za