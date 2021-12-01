'Gomora': Fans Question Sbongile and Stompie's Mjolo, Praise Mazet's Acting

Gomora 's fans have questioned Sbongile and Stompie's relationship and also praised Mazet's acting skills followith the latest episode of th show

Nandipa Khubone plays the role of Sbongile while Siphesihle Ndaba portrays the character of Mazet

Most of the viewers shared that they're against Sbongile and Stompie's relationship because Stompie is older than the 16-year-old schoolgirl

The viewers of Gomora have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episode of the telenovela. They questioned Sbongile and Stompie's relationship while some praised Siphesile Ndaba for slaying her role of Mazet.

'Gomora's fans have questioned Sbongile and Stompie's mjolo while others praised Mazet's acting. Image: @nandi.khubone, @ceecee_ndaba

Source: Instagram

Nandipa Khubone plays the character of Sbongile, a 16-year-old school girl who is in love with an older guy named Stompie. Many viewers shared that she should stop dating Stompie because of his age and some think he's taking advantage of her.

The fans of the Mzansi Magic soapie also took to Twitter to praise Siphesile Ndaba for the way she brings her character to life. Mazet is currently wheelchair-bound and the fans love how Siphesile is killing the role. Check out some of the comments below:

@BafanaSurprise said:

"Please the writer must make sure they don't spoil what's taking place between Sibongile and Stompie. We can't be having Men being painted bad all the time. May it be a smooth love story, where Stompie will treat Sibongile like a Queen."

@goddess_boity wrote:

"Sbongile is 16. Stompie is probably in his late 20s. On its own that still shows how that's pervert behavior and the reality of what has been happening in our society!"

@ChantellVhulaha commented:

"This Stompie and Sbongile thing was sooo normal back in high school days... it's only now when we're grown do we realize that this is cringy and older guys taking advantage."

@tshego_m___ said:

"Isn’t Sbosh 15 guys? I’m not here for this thing between her and Stompie."

@STheposterboy added:

"Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet)has to be one of the most beautiful women who are gracing our screens today! Her beauty is oh so flawless."

