Big Brother Mzansi star Yolanda has apologised for inappropriate jokes about GBV, leading to her eviction from the show

In a video, she apologised to Papaghost, fans, and her mother, explaining the joke was misinterpreted

Social media reactions are mixed, with some sympathising and others criticising the show's handling of the situation

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi star Yolanda Mukondoleli Monyai has issued a heartfelt apology to her fans, fellow housemates and family. The reality TV star landed in hot water after making inappropriate jokes while in the house.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Yolanda has apologised for her GBV remarks. Image: @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Yolanda regrets her inappropriate GBV jokes

Another Big Brother Mzansi contestant was booted off the show over GBV utterances. After fans raised concerns about her jokes, 33-year-old Yolanda was evicted from the house last week.

A video shared on X by a user with the handle @Khush_ZA showed the star pouring her heart out to Papaghost, her fans and her mother. She explained that she did not mean it like that, and the joke was taken out of proportion. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Guys, I just want to apologise for what happened on Thursday. I wanna apologise to Ghost for what I said to you and what I said about you on that clip that you saw. And I just hope that you forgive me or find it in your heart to forgive me. I know that you know that’s not what I meant and the whole thing just landed wrong. I apologise for that. I didn’t mean it the way it landed. I apologise."

Mzansi reacts to Yolanda's video

Social media users sympathised with Yolanda after she was expelled from the show. Many applauded her for apologising.

@Khush_ZA said:

"Seeing the winner sitting outside the house, apologising is most painful thing ever. I’m so sorry she had to learn the hard way. "

@ama443827610762 added:

"Haibo guys so so disappointed with BBM I've always been a fan from season 1 but now hai no....i now believe this show is scripted. I can count a numerous time some of the house mates where not following rules,remember when Ghostt called Yolanda a dog."

@penelope_zinhle said:

"Now it makes more sense why she used molest coz she thought she was older than ghost."

@GATSHENISAM noted:

"Lol this biggie thinks we don't see him, he could see the show was useless without Yoli and he decided to make her apologize, we won't watch that show anymore."

Yolanda fans crowdfund R1M for evicted housemate

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Yolanda from Big Brother left the show on a controversial note. The former Big Brother housemate made questionable remarks about sexual assault, and it cost her the competition.

Many of Yolanda's supporters did not agree with the call by Multichoice. Yolanda was in the running to win R2 million on Big Brother, and some fans thought she deserved it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News