Big Brother Mzansi viewers are calling for Yolanda to be evicted or punished after she used the word "molest" on the show, sparking outrage on social media

Fans criticised the show for leniency, citing previous instances where Yolanda allegedly violated rules

Social media reactions were divided, with some defending Yolanda while others called for her removal from the popular show

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are calling for Yolanda Mukondeleli Monyai to be evicted with immediate effect after using the word molest on the show. Fans said she was getting leniency because she is a woman.

‘BBMzansi’ viewers want Yolanda evicted. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Yolanda under fire from BBMzansi fans

It looks like Big Brother Mzansi viewers want Yolanda gone. The reality TV star trended on social media after the recent episode. Social media users came out guns blazing at her after she made a joke using what they deemed an inappropriate sexual term.

Taking to social media, an X user with the handle @CandyHla24 listed all the times Yolanda violated the show's rules and got away with it. The post read:

"@BBMzansi when are disqualifying this girl??? 1. Joked about raping Taki 2. Joked about raping Ghost 3. mentioed she showers to stare at men d** 4. Provoked Ghost. 5. Poured Liema a drink.@MultiChoiceGRP @BCCSABeSafe. Yall are rape apologists, bring Bravo B back!!!"

BBMzansi fans react to Yolanda's statement

Social media is divided following Big Brother Mzansi's recent episode. Some fans want her off the show while others are defending her.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"If they don’t disqualify Yolanda for what she said we need Bravo B back in the house with immediate effect!!! It’s the same case."

@BoitumeloThom12 commented:

"I love Yolanda but let's be honest if it was a guy that said that people wouldn't be googling the definition of 'molest' #BBMzansi."

@maqubela_qiqa added:

"I love Yolanda and rooting for her to win the show, but let’s imagine Pappi said “I want to fckn molest what’s her name”. As educated as he is we obviously won’t sit and stand here talking bout this is actually what he meant look at the dif definitions online etc etc. #BBMzansi"

@Lubambo_ said:

"Firstly it was I want to "rape" Papa ghost and it was all crickets no punishment or warning now it's I want to "molest"..... and yall want us to keep quiet just bc it's Yolanda?? Hayi!"

Liema and Mpumi believe Jareed used them, Mzansi unimpressed

Briefly News also reported that Liema and Mpumi recently discussed their relationship with Jareed. The ladies are convinced that the former housemate used them for personal gain, but Big Brother Mzansi viewers weren't buying their excuse.

Big Brother Mzansi contestants Liema and Mpumi are convinced they were used by their boyfriend, Jareed.

Source: Briefly News