Liema and Mpumi believe that Jareed used them as a strategy, but it backfired on him

The now-evicted BB Mzansi housemate was involved with multiple women in the house but sadly left them all behind when he went home

Mzansi wasn't buying the ladies' excuse about being used and called them out for being willing participants

Liema and Mpumi recently discussed their relationship with Jareed. The ladies are convinced that the former housemate used them for personal gain, but Big Brother Mzansi viewers weren't buying their excuse one bit.

Liema and Mpumi speak about Jareed

Big Brother Mzansi contestants, Liema and Mpumi, are convinced that they were used by their boyfriend, Jareed.

The now-famous and evicted housemate became notorious for being involved with multiple women in Biggie's house and was known as the BB Mzansi polygamist.

Taking to their Twitter (X) page, BB Mzansi shared a screenshot from the ladies' conversation discussing their relationship with Jareed.

Mpumi and Liema are under the impression that their former boyfriend had a strategy that failed after his eviction:

"Liema and Mpumi say that Jareed used both of them as a strategy, but it backfired. Do y'all agree with them?"

Mzansi weighs in on Mpumi and Liema's discussion

Shame, BB Mzansi fans weren't feeling the ladies' story, saying they were willing participants in their entanglement with Jareed and shouldn't act like victims:

Veeh_hhh defended Jareed:

"Jareed will forever be famous, and what if he did? You wanted him out, and he is. Allow him to breathe."

KB_Ramasimong called Mpumi out:

"Mpumi joined isthembu 'cause she was desperate for a storyline, and it worked. Truth be told, she has nothing in the game outside of the Jareed and Liema thing."

cici_balu wrote:

"The joke of the century. They are both not victims but willing participants. In fact, he once told them to leave, and they refused. So they clearly knew what they were doing and enjoyed it!"

KB_Ramasimong posted:

"Behaving like victims, I dislike this nonsense. Mpumi joined Jareed isthembu knowing was he with Liema. And Liema realised the guy would never change but stayed; today, she a victim?"

Mrskillmonger1 wrote:

"They must not act like they didn't want him."

SWEEETPHACE called the ladies out:

"Zero accountability. He used them because they agreed to be used. They must leave Jareed alone."

