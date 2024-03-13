Kwaito legends, M'du Masilela, Mapaputsi and Mzambiya linked up in a viral photo

The stars caused a stir online, with Mzansi wondering what became of their careers

Nevertheless, fans gave the legends their flowers and praised them for taking care of themselves

Kwaito Legends, M’du Masilela, Mapaputsi and Mzambiya reconnected in a viral photo. Images: Facebook/ Nkosinathi Mzambiya Zwane, Mapaputsi Sandile, Instagram/ mdu.masilela

Source: UGC

M'du Masilela, Mapaputsi and Mzambiya stunned netizens with their viral photo together. The Kwaito legends had Mzansi ladies gushing over their good looks while fans praised their contributions to the music industry.

Kwaito legends unite in viral photo

Mzansi recently had a deja vu moment when three of the country's most prominent Kwaito stars linked up.

This after Bathu footwear hosted several local music legends at the launch of their new sneaker, paying homage to the history of South African music.

M'du Masilela, Mapaputsi and Mzambiya were each popular in their own right, with M'du (53) being a world-class musician and producer, while the hilarious Mapaputsi and Mzambiya (38) each produced hits that stood the test of time.

With decades-long careers in the music industry and pioneering the Kwaito genre to what it is today, the stars have not been in the limelight until they teamed up for a group photo.

In a Twitter (X) post by LessyJantjie, M'du, Mapaputsi, and Mzambiya looked sharp as they posed for a picture:

Mzansi reacts to Kwaito legends' photo

Netizens gave the stars their flowers and were pleased to see them doing well and looking great:

KgMol defended Mzambiya:

"Whether they like it or not, Mzabiya is a Kwaito legend. Grey hair or not!"

MazakaThePriest praised the legends:

"True legends. How they survived Jozi during their peak is a mystery."

ISephara gave M'du his flowers:

"I don't think people understand just how brilliant of a producer M'du was. Not only that, but he played multiple instruments, and produced multiple dance genres; he even produces for other artists."

Lebohang___N praised Mzambiya:

"Well done to Mzambiya."

Meanwhile, Mzansi ladies couldn't help but thirst over the trio:

MatshidisoBella was stunned:

"Mzambiya has been fine all my life, what?"

miss_neoentle referenced M'du's song:

"Santse a ke chomi ya bana?"

MarcFiniosse posted:

"Mapaputsi can get it, but after Mdu."

Nosipho_Mbatha_ said:

"Mzambiya looks kinda cute."

TK Dlamini shares photo with local legends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to actor, Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini's viral photo with some South African legends.

The former Uzalo star posed with the likes of football legend Doctor Khumalo as well as TS Records co-founder TK Nciza.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News