TK Dlamini recently had social media buzzing after a picture of himself and some South African legends started making rounds on the internet

The actor was pictured with the likes of TK Nciza and Doctor Khumalo among others and fans were in awe of the amount of greatness in one photo

The photo was shared by DJ Gazza who appeared honoured to be among the legends

Actor TK Dlamini's photo with some South African stars set social media ablaze with people in awe of the legendary picture. Images: tk_dlaminii

TK Dlamini is topping trends after a photo of himself and some local legends made rounds on social media. The actor shared a photo with some local stars including DJ Shimza and Moroka Swallows player, Musa Nyatama among others.

Mzansi showed love to the stars and hailed DJ Gazza for sharing the photo.

TK Dlamini graces photo with local stars

In an Instagram post shared by DJ Gazza, the disk jockey posed for a photo next to some South African legends including actor TK Dlamini and former Kaizer Chiefs star, Doctor Khumalo who recently criticised his former team's performance.

Dlamini sported a black tracksuit and cap, complete with black sunglasses as he posed with fellow stars.

The photo was taken in Daveyton where the men posed after a soccer match:

"A beautiful day of sport ekasi."

Mzansi hails DJ Gazza's photo

Fans and followers were in awe from seeing that many stars in one photo and flooded DJ Gazza's comments section with messages of admiration:

ciza.sa said:

"Ama Grootman."

vila_26jas responded:

"Holla ntwana u shayile lapho!"

mrsbuda_30 commented:

"Legends in our Kasi,all thanx to u Gary."

dudu.nkwanyana posted:

"Thank u for visiting our kasi."

mathosi_dn added:

"The big guns!"

rebeccamaloma said:

"Vutha ikasi lama kasi."

TK Dlamini ends rumours of Uzalo return

In a recent report, Briefly News shared reactions to TK Dlamini straightening up the rumours that his character Mastermind would be returning to Uzalo after making a short stint in the show.

TK has been out of the spotlight for a while and has barely kept fans in the know about what he's been up to in his career.

The publication revealed Musa Khawula dragging TK and his wife Jessica Nkosi for their careers and marriage.

