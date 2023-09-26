Following Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-finals, the match was followed by criticism from the football community

Kaizer Chiefs legend, Doctor Khumalo weighed in on the match, saying the team played poorly but singled out one player for his impressive performance

Khumalo says Ashley Du Preez stood out for him during the match, saying that his performance impressed him

Doctor Khumalo praised Kaizer Chiefs' Ashley Du Preez for his performance at the MTN8 semi-finals against Mamelodi Sundowns. Images: dk15_official, kcfcofficial

Source: Instagram

Doctor Khumalo recently opened up about his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Mamelodi Sundowns. The former Amakhosi midfielder didn't mince his words when he said the team performed poorly in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Khumalo did, however, praise Ashley Du Preez' performance in the match, saying that the player did an outstanding job.

Doctor Khumalo evaluates Kaizer Chiefs' game

Kaizer Chiefs recently went head-to-head with rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals where Amakhosi lost 3-2 on aggregate.

According to iDiski Times, former Kaizer Chiefs star, Doctor Khumalo weighed in on the match, saying Amakhosi performed poorly but singled out Ashley Du Preez for a great game:

"Ashley he’s the only player that I can single out to say ‘what a great performance’."

He went on:

"He’s saved a situation where it was a counter-attack."

Speaking with SNL24, Du Preez said the loss is a hard pill to swallow:

"It's going to be tough to move on because we know we haven't won a trophy in years and we wanted to change that."

He concluded:

"There is still a lot to play for and this must be a learning experience for us."

Mzansi weighs in on Chiefs and Sundown's match

Football fans were up in arms ready to defend their favourite team and Amakhosi supporters were left disappointed at the team's loss, alleging cheating on Sundowns' part:

KING_GIV3N said:

"Ish so next time we play sundowns chiefs should just forfeit the game cause by fraud sundowns will win."

ndaedzorv responded:

"Sundown poised other 14 teams not sell player to chiefs, now they bought all referees. I wash my hands."

On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns fans boasted about their victory and poked holes at Chiefs' fans' cheating accusations:

Phokojoe007 said:

"Sundowns player lost control of the ball and Chiefs player was in front of the ball. He intentionally kicked him. That's a penalty."

AbongileMartins commented:

"Chiefs lost qha, asotya lonto oko... It's not like Chiefs never recieved favoured decisions like Sundowns did."

