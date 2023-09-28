Orlando Pirates star Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's sleek white sports car stirred fan excitement

Ndlondlo, who recently joined Orlando Pirates from Marumo Gallants, flaunted his upgrade from a Mini Cooper to a BMW 2 Series Convertible on Instagram

Fans showered Ndlondlo with congratulations and admiration in the comments on his Instagram post

A prominent Orlando Pirates player, known for his skills on the field, has recently caught the attention of fans due to his choice of a sleek white sports car. This choice reflects the distinctive style of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Ndlondlo flaunted his upgrade from a Mini Cooper to a BMW 2 Series Convertible on Instagram. Image: Instagram: phillip_ndlondlo

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates athlete displays new BMW

After making a noteworthy transition from Marumo Gallants to the Orlando Pirates in September, this athlete, originally from Thokoza, appears to have upgraded his mode of transportation from a Mini Cooper to a BMW 2 Series Convertible. This shift in vehicle preference was evident in one of his Instagram posts, where the 28-year-old proudly showcased his new wheels.

In the caption accompanying his post, Ndlodlo shared a motivational message:

"Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try."

Take a look:

Mzansi comments on the new lux whip

Fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate Ndlondlo on his lush new whip. This car is definitely a looker.

Read some of the comments below:

phillip_ndlondlo clapped:

“Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try ❤️❤️”

Ayandamyoli loves it:

“Good one, brother… ”

lebohang_d_monyethabeng drooled:

“Shhhhhh ”

maka_ndabayithethwa is proud:

“❤️❤️❤️ son.”

