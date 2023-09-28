Orlando Pirates Star Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo Turns Heads With Sleek White BMW, It’s a Stunner
- Orlando Pirates star Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's sleek white sports car stirred fan excitement
- Ndlondlo, who recently joined Orlando Pirates from Marumo Gallants, flaunted his upgrade from a Mini Cooper to a BMW 2 Series Convertible on Instagram
- Fans showered Ndlondlo with congratulations and admiration in the comments on his Instagram post
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A prominent Orlando Pirates player, known for his skills on the field, has recently caught the attention of fans due to his choice of a sleek white sports car. This choice reflects the distinctive style of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.
Orlando Pirates athlete displays new BMW
After making a noteworthy transition from Marumo Gallants to the Orlando Pirates in September, this athlete, originally from Thokoza, appears to have upgraded his mode of transportation from a Mini Cooper to a BMW 2 Series Convertible. This shift in vehicle preference was evident in one of his Instagram posts, where the 28-year-old proudly showcased his new wheels.
In the caption accompanying his post, Ndlodlo shared a motivational message:
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
"Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try."
Take a look:
Mzansi comments on the new lux whip
Fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate Ndlondlo on his lush new whip. This car is definitely a looker.
Read some of the comments below:
phillip_ndlondlo clapped:
“Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try ❤️❤️”
Ayandamyoli loves it:
“Good one, brother… ”
lebohang_d_monyethabeng drooled:
“Shhhhhh ”
maka_ndabayithethwa is proud:
“❤️❤️❤️ son.”
Lepasa’s goal spree helps Orlando Pirates reach unbelievable heights, supporters awestruck: “Beke Le Beke”
In other news, Briefly News reported that Zakhele Lepasa's impressive form continued as he secured his second pair of goals this season, propelling Orlando Pirates to a 3-0 victory over Djabal Club. This win advanced them to the second round of the preliminary stage in the CAF Champions League, at Orlando Stadium.
Orlando Pirates dominated this contest, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate win over the Comoros underdogs, following their earlier 1-0 victory in the away leg the previous weekend.
Lepasa found the back of the net in both halves, while Patrick Maswanganyi, a new addition to the team, marked his debut with a goal in the second part of the one-sided match.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News