Zakhele Lepasa scored another double, driving Orlando Pirates to a 3-0 triumph over Djabal Club.

Orlando Pirates breezed into the CAF Champions League second round with a commanding 4-0 aggregate victory over Djabal Club

Soccer lovers on social media gushed about Lepasa's command of the ball and outstanding form

Zakhele Lepasa stunned Orlando Pirates' fans with his form. Image: @Lorenz_KO and @Sheldon_RS17

Source: Twitter

Zakhele Lepasa's impressive form continued as he secured his second pair of goals this season, propelling Orlando Pirates to a 3-0 victory over Djabal Club. This win advanced them to the second round of the preliminary stage in the CAF Champions League, at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Orlando Pirates dominates Djabal Club

Orlando Pirates dominated this contest, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate win over the Comoros underdogs, following their earlier 1-0 victory in the away leg the previous weekend. Lepasa found the back of the net in both halves, while Patrick Maswanganyi, a new addition to the team, marked his debut with a goal in the second part of the one-sided match.

Zakhele Lepasa's keeps dishing out goals

Lepasa's goal tally for the season has now reached eight goals across six matches in various competitions. Notably, the Bafana Bafana target player previously achieved a brace against Royal AM in the DStv Premiership and also accomplished a hat-trick against Sekhukhune United during the MTN8 quarterfinals.

Soccer fans give Lepasa his flowers

@XavierS747 said:

"Needs to maintain this form."

@2buyone posted:

"Saudi Arabia is his next destination."

@Tucha_Moeketsi commented:

"Shine Lepasa shine."

@Thandeka__teez wrote:

"When the Supporters did Siiiiuuuuuu with Lepasa."

@snap_vino added:

"Beke le Beke on the scoresheet. Zakhele Lepasa is having the best season of his life. Any little chance he gets: GOAL. "

