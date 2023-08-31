Amakhosi fans want to face international teams after they bagged their second win in a row

The Glamour Boys won against Westen Cape side Stelllenbosch with a fantastic goal from Pule Mmodi opening the scoring

Now fans are rubbing their hands and are asking for Messi's Inter Miami FC

Amakhosi's faithful believe they can take on Messi and his team, Inter Miami FC. Image: James Gilbert/ Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs fans are already demanding to play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami FC after their recent win.

Amakhosi have clinched their second win in a row and are on the way to ending their goal drought, and netizens could not contain themselves.

Chiefs win second game against Stellenbosch

The Phefeni Glamour Boys celebrated their win on their Twitter account, @KaizerChiefs, after beating Steelenbosch FC 2-0 on 30 August. It was a tight game as neither side saw a goal, with plenty of opportunities created by Amakhosi. Kaizer Chiefs finally broke through the mould with a thunderous strike from midfielder Pule Mmodi. Mmodi’s phenomenal goal erupted across the stadium, where the fans screamed excitedly.

Fans want Chiefs to play Inter Miami

Striker Christian Saile Basomboli netted the team's second goal in the 89th minute after Stellenbosch ruthlessly chased an equalizer, only to be denied the chance by Saile's goal. Kaizer Chiefs have already scored five goals in two matches, leaving fans on Twitter believing the team can take on Lionel Messi's new team, Inter Miami FC.

Fans demand bigger teams

Fans on Twitter were already making lofty demands, asking to go against some of the world's top teams.

PovertyKiller_Official said:

“Bring Argentina next week, and then Inter Miami the week after.”

Mbaliyethu Sithole declared:

“Give us the Argentina squad that won the World Cup!”

Mr Sambo SNR linked the latest earthquake to Chiefs' performance.

“You caused a tremor in Roodepoort.”

BotswanaPresident tweeted:

“Two wins in a row. One more, then I will follow you on Instagram and X.”

Simtho Biyela added:

“We want Inter Miami FC now.”

Adrienne Alexander applauded them.

“Makes me wonder what made them change their morale. Good performance.”

Gift gave Amakhosi their flowers.

“Good result for the team and good game management. Peterson is improving in his aerial duels.”

IamBlaqSnow had misgivings but congratulated the team nonetheless.

“Not a good display of the game in terms of playing, but good tactics to consolidate. Happy with the win. Well done to our goalkeeper for keeping us in.”

Chiefs fans unhappy with goal drought

Previously, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs fans were unhappy with the goal drought.

Amakhosi hopefuls demanded that the team make drastic changes to their play following the team's terrible start to the league.

Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa previously scored more goals for his club than Kaizer Chiefs did at the beginning of the campaign.

