Kaizer Chiefs beat Amazulu, and one player stood out with his amazing performance and the DStv Premiership match

The Amazulu FC suffered a loss, and many people could not wait to share their opinions about the team's performance

Pule Mmodi had people raving about how well he did in the match, and others discussed Molefi Ntseki's first win as coach

Kaizer Chiefs fans had a reason to celebrate, thanks to Pule Mmodi. The player made his team proud while they were at the DStv Premiership match facing Amazulu FC.

Kaizer Chiefs ' coach Molefi Ntseki can be relieved that Kazier Chiefs won for the first time since he took over. Image: @farpostza/@goldenarrowsfc/Getty Images/Anadolu Agency

Many people shared thoughts about Pule Mmodi, who pulled off an upset on the field during the match. The win was also significant to the new Kaizer Chiefs coach, Molefi Ntseki, who faced the wrath of Chiefs fans.

Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate victory

Kaizer Chiefs won 3-0 against FC in their DStv Premiership match, according to TimesLIVE. The soccer team had a series of losses after a new coach took over, and fans were unhappy.

Pule Mmodi did the most in the match as he scored two of the three goals.

Kaizer Chiefs coach gets first win

The man meant to lead Kaizer Chiefs players to victory, Ntseki, suffered various losses with the team. Soccer fans were disappointed. He received harsh reactions after the team lost.

According to TimesLIVE, the coach was pelted with Stones before getting his first-ever win.

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs discuss performance against Amazulu

Many people were impressed by Pule. Kaizer Chiefs fans were happy they finally had a reason to celebrate. Read what they had to say:

Jojo Maphoroma said:

"Well done boys."

Chris Foreveryoung wrote:

"False hope."

Abram Modiane added:

"It is too early to celebrate, at least when they win five."

Nopopo Popla joked:

"Last week Ntseki was threatened with death."

Zenzile Tshabangu exclaimed:

"Kaizer Chiefs is dangerous bafethu."

Sbuda Nico commented:

"Seems like Ntseki wants unity among players something I never see at Kaizer Chiefs for longest time. The whole bench celebrate with the goalscorers."

"Beke le beke on the scoresheet": Lepasa's goals and form leaves fans awestruck

Briefly News previously reported that Zakhele Lepasa's impressive form continued as he secured his second pair of goals this season, propelling Orlando Pirates to a 3-0 victory over Djabal Club. This win advanced them to the second round of the preliminary stage in the CAF Champions League at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Orlando Pirates dominated this contest, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate win over the Comoros underdogs, following their earlier 1-0 victory in the away leg the previous weekend. Lepasa found the back of the net in both halves, while Patrick Maswanganyi, a new addition to the team, marked his debut with a goal in the second part of the one-sided match.

Lepasa's goal tally for the season has reached eight goals across six matches in various competitions. Notably, the Bafana Bafana target player previously achieved a brace against Royal AM in the DStv Premiership and a hat-trick against Sekhukhune United during the MTN8 quarterfinals.

