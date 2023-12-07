TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker showed his fellow bro, Bennie McCarthy, some love

The legendary footballer who was injured recently paid a sweet and heartfelt tribute to his friend Benni McCarthy.

Bernard Parker pens a sweet letter to Benni McCarthy

Legendary footballer Bernard Parker recently showed his former team player and friend some love on social media. The TS Galaxy player wrote a message to McCarthy on his Instagram page.

The star posted pictures of himself wearing Benni's old Bafana Bafana jersey and old photos of them during their soccer days together. Parker paired them with a short emotional message:

"Thank you for being my constant source of inspiration and guidance my brother @bennimac17. #appreciationpost."

See the post below:

Netizens showed Bennie and Bernard some love

Shortly after he shared the appreciation post on social media, many fans showered them with love. See some of the comments below:

ryan_botha wrote:

"2 massive SA football legends."

killermphela complimented:

"G. O. A. Ts."

_slimdope_ said:

"Classic."

yonelashweme_mcoki praised:

"I remember you during Thanda Royal Zulu, you always made your mark against any team whether big or small. You were always going to be SA legend, we thank you for giving us the best."

romanvanniekerk2 commented:

"You our inspiration big bro always."

reatilebrian_molefe mentioned:

"That shirt has a lot of memories of you brushing that elbow."

TS Galaxy reveals Bernard Parker's medical costs

Bernard Parker underwent leg surgery last week after an injury during a match with Mamelodi Sundowns. According to FARPost, TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi is said to have revealed the cost of Parker's surgery:

"It’s in excess of R200, 000 and you have to do it immediately because the situation is urgent. When something like this happens, you need to be sure as a club that you’re good to incur all these medical expenses. They’re not cheap, of course."

Thembinkosi Lorch receives R100K for Pirates match

In more football updates, Briefly News covered details behind Orlando Pirates' win against Cape Town Spurs, where Thembinkosi Lorch was awarded R100K for his efforts.

The star player had been off due to an injury, and his remarkable comeback stood out throughout the game.

