TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi is said to have opened up about the hefty medical costs for Bernard Parker's surgery

The star player suffered an injury during a match with Mamelodi Sundowns and had to undergo surgery that allegedly cost over R200K

Sukazi reportedly said they did not want to cut corners and went for the best specialists to ensure Parker was in good hands

TS Galaxy is said to have paid over R200K for Bernard Parker's surgery after his injury with Mamelodi Sundowns. Images: bernard_parker_25, sphechle

Source: Instagram

Bernard Parker is recovering well after his leg injury last week from a clash with Mamelodi Sundowns player, Bongani Zungu. The TS Galaxy player is recovering at home after undergoing surgery, which, according to club chairman Tim Sukazi, cost a whopping R200K.

Sukazi reportedly opened up about finding a top-of-the-range specialist to treat Parker and is glad he is recovering well.

TS Galaxy reveals Bernard Parker's medical costs

Bernard Parker underwent leg surgery last week after suffering an injury during a match with Mamelodi Sundowns. According to FARPost, TS Galaxy chairman, Tim Sukazi is said to have revealed the cost of Parker's surgery:

"It’s in excess of R200, 000 and you have to do it immediately because the situation is urgent.

He went on:

"When something like this happens, you need to be sure as a club that you’re good to incur all these medical expenses. They’re not cheap, of course."

Parker is expected to be out for several months but the speed of his recovery shows that he will be on the field sooner rather than later:

"It looks as if he might just be taking his first towards walking in the next six weeks. Then it means that the chances of him playing again are very, very high."

Bernard Parker visited by Patriotic Alliance

Bernard Parker is recovering well at home following his surgery and is receiving support from his family, squad, and supporters.

Moreover, the TS Galaxy player was visited by Patriotic Alliance leaders, Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene who went by to wish the footballer a speedy recovery. And judging from his ability to stand on his own, it shows that he'll be well in no time.

"OneLove !!! Thank you for the visit Fam."

Fans commented on Parker's latest photo:

vuyo_mavee said:

"Get well Legend and don't trust those two to them it's all about next year election."

siyabongasydwellshabangu asked:

"Why politicians at your house bro?"

sthe_khumaloo responded:

"If you can stand on your own without crutches I see the big improvements soon you will be healed."

thobanishandu commented:

"Parker heard what they say but don’t listen to them when they are kind!"

breeze.senosi.is.ready posted:

"You look good Parker!"

Thembinkosi Lorch receives R100K for Pirates match

In more football updates, Briefly News covered details behind Orlando Pirates' win against Cape Town Spurs where Thembinkosi Lorch was awarded R100K for his efforts in the match.

The star player had been off due to an injury and his remarkable comeback stood out throughout the game.

Mamelodi Sundowns was also awarded a staggering R32 million for advancing to the African Football League semi-finals.

