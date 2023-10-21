TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker has been released from the hospital following surgery to treat his injury

The football club's chairman updated supporters with a video showing Parker leaving the hospital

Mzansi people on social media were happy to see the veteran soccer player looking well on his road to recovery

Bernard Parker in after his hospitalisation. Image: bernard_parker_25/ Instagram and @TSGALAXYFC/Twitter

TS Galaxy chairman, Tim Sukazi, shared a video on X of Bernard being wheeled out of the hospital and he looked in good spirits.

Bongani Zungu's fierce tackle

The 37-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a broken leg after a fierce tackle by Sundowns' player Bongani Zungu at Mbombela Stadium.

See the video below:

Bernard Parker shares health update

A day ago Parker posted a video on his socials saying the surgery went well and assuring supporters that he is on the road to recovery. He thanked his fans and team for showering him with love and support.

Supporters wish Bernard Parker speedy recovery

Read some of the comments below:

@alan_sithole said:

"The love he is getting is massive. Even if his playing career ends here, man has played his part and what a massive part it was. A true legend of the game. Get well soon Bernard Parker."

@onetimepantsula posted:

"Man, you are the greatest. "

@WyclefPresley asked:

"Beautiful to see. Has Zwane or Sundowns issued a statement yet?"

@KutuDave commented:

"He’s in great hands there. Thank you Bra Tim for the endless support and love of the game."

@TsipaA added:

"Speedy recovery ❤️‍ boy. I sincerely pray we see you play again."

@Tembisa_Central tweeted:

"Chair, Did you lie to the public about Zungu not apologizing to Parker?"

