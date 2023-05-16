Zoleka Mandela took to her socials to announce that she was currently hospitalised for cancer treatment

The author said it's going to be a fight because the cancer has spread to various parts of her body

South Africans online showered Zoleka with messages of love and prayers in the comments section

Zoleka Mandela announced on Instagram that she was admitted to the hospital. Image: @zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

Zoleka Mandela delivered bad news to her supporters who have been following her journey battling cancer. She posted on Instagram that she was hospitalised to treat her aggressive cancer on Tuesday morning.

Zoleka shares cancer has spread to lungs and pelvis

The When Hope Whispers author shared a picture of her admission file and said she is getting radiation and awaiting chemotherapy.

"I’ve been admitted into hospital, been here since Saturday morning, and currently receiving Radiation to my spine together with my pelvis, and awaiting chemotherapy, for the progression of cancer in my body."

Zoleka thanked the hospital staff in the lengthy post and said she looks forward to returning home to her kids when she is well enough.

"It’s going to be a long haul, but so appreciative of the efforts made towards the betterment of my health, by the medical team and medical staff. I can’t wait to get back home to the kids! Peace. Passion. Positivity."

Zoleka Mandela mentally prepare her family for the possibility of her death

The mother of four recently revealed in an interview that she is preparing for death. She said she is having tough conversations with her family members and lawyers about what must happen following her passing, reported ZAlebs.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi prays for Zoleka's healing

@nosisa.mboyisa said:

"May God heal every part of your body Zoleka. Lord knows we still need you in the land of the living."

@modise.olebogeng wrote:

"Healing upon you, with God there is nothing impossible Zo..believe that what you ask of God you have received and it'll be yours."

@mrs_mnembe_stated:

"Praying for your complete healing in Jesus' name."

sharon_gambu mentioned:

"You got this Zo, you’ll be back home very soon! ❤❤️"

@dudutsobane posted:

"Sending you so much love, may the Lord continue to heal and favour you. ❤️"

@mrs_nomasibeko said:

"Sending you love, strength and healing Zo! Nothing is bigger than God’s grace❤️"

nhlanhla_mafu added:

"Sending you my prayers and love honey.❤️"

@brendamtambo wrote:

"Praying for your healing sis.❤️❤️"

