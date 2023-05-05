Zoleka Mandela shared on Instagram that she has completed her radiation treatment for brain cancer

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter also has bone, lung, and liver cancer after battling breast cancer

South African online users showed love to Zoleka by flooding her comments section with positive messages

Zoleka Mandela has completed her radiation therapy for brain cancer.

Zoleka Mandela revealed she finished her radiation therapy for brain cancer. Image: @zolekamandela

Last year, When Hope Whispers author revealed that her cancer had returned. Zoleka said she had been diagnosed with bone, lung, liver, and brain cancer.

The very first-time Zoleka was diagnosed with cancer, it was breast cancer, which she was able to fight and triumph over.

Zoleka Mandela is thankful that her radiation therapy for brain cancer went smoothly

Zoleka has been documenting her experience on social media, from her doctor checkups to her fear about leaving her children behind.

Mandela took to Instagram on 2 May to mark her final day of radiation treatment. She revealed in the caption that she had returned home and still had a long way to go in fighting the cancer cells.

"02.05.2023 Dear Diary! Guess what happened today? I had my last and 10th Radiation Treatment to my brain. I even got to take my Radiation Mask with me, as memorabilia!!! My Radiation Oncologist has also asked me to discontinue the STEROIDS, I’m back home and feeling indebted!!! Next form of treatments is with my Medical Oncologist. Peace. Passion. Positivity. #TerminallyFree #ZolekaMandela "

Mzansi shows Zoleka Mandela love

@temakholo1 said:

"May God strengthen you Zoleka. Whatever happens, he's with you."

@mokgadimkhize shared:

"Great news. Well done on completing your radiation treatment. Thank you for sharing your journey and being a beacon of hope."

@zandels_n posted:

"Well done. It cannot be easy, but you make it look like a piece of cake! You're such a warrior."

@makwelafifi replied:

"These are good news. We learn a lot from you with all these updates."

@andile1 commented:

"I told you you’ve got this."

@phumzabhungane42 wrote:

"All the best mommy."

@bathabz1981 also said:

"I'm super proud of you Zo."

@maubate added:

"Congratulations queen! It’s been inspiring watching you go through this phase of your treatment with so much positivity ❤️"

Zoleka Mandela plans her funeral

According to the Daily Sun, Zoleka's post came after she disclosed in an interview with eNCA that she was already planning her send-off.

The mother of six stated that she had accepted her fate but was concerned for her children, so she decided to plan ahead.

"I've got plans for my kids. I've got plans for my funeral. I've got plans about what's going happen to me in the days leading to my passing and what happens after."

