Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka Mandela has taken to social media to show love to her youngest daughter Zobuhle

This is after Zoleka was diagnosed with cancer again and expressed fear of dying and leaving her kids behind

South African have flocked to her comments section to react to the sweet post while some offered words of comfort to the author

Zoleka Mandela has written a sweet message to her daughter Zobuhle following revealing she has bone cancer. Image: @zoleka mandela

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, has written a touching letter to her daughter, Zobuhle.

Taking to Instagram, the activist wrote Zobuhle the following sweet words:

"To my namesake, my daughter, Zobuhle Jnr … Life is so full of beauty, but not everyone sees it. Give each day, the opportunity to become as beautiful as you want it to be. Always remember that knowing who you are is beauty. Live up to your name - Zobuhle, “Of beauty,” and own your beauty, by being naturally yourself. I’ll always love you, beautiful … For forever and a day!"

Netizens flocked to Zoleka's comments section immediately to respond to the social media post, saying:

@pennymkhize said:

"Keep strong, you're always in our prayers ❤️ We also hear the things you don't say."

@tshegosmith wrote:

"Hold on mama ❤️"

@iamshirley_shandu shared:

" my heart"

@nthabee77 posted:

"She is so beautiful "

@siziwesandatobie replied:

"She’s beautiful sisi. You're blessed with beautiful children God bless ❤️"

@veekay_17 commented:

"Those chubby cheeks "

@palisa_mawema also said:

"I feel so much for you ❤️"

@sinqobilemasuku added:

"Slow down Zincge You're growing up too fast baby girl. Such a beauty."

Zoleka Mandela worries about her kids following her cancer diagnosis

Zoleka's letter could have been those moments where Mzansi happily gushed, but not after Zoleka was diagnosed with cancer again. Zoleka Mandela's main concern after being diagnosed with bone cancer is her children.

She previously stated that she didn't know how to break the bad news to her children. Zoleka was concerned that her chronic illness would have an impact on her children's childhood.

Zoleka has also painfully expressed that she is scared of leaving her kids behind as bone cancer is incurable.

Zoleka Mandela reveals she has incurable bone cancer

Briefly News previously reported that Zoleka Mandela's battle with cancer appears to be far from over.

The author took to Instagram to share the devastating news from her doctor. Zoleka stated that she had been suffering from excruciating back pains for more than a month and went to see her doctor when she couldn't take it any longer. According to the author of When Hope Whispers, the doctor discovered bone cancer, specifically bone metastasis, after performing an x-ray.

Zoleka is heartbroken because she is concerned for her children.

