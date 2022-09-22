A disgruntled baby mama asked for R2 000 for her child from the baby daddy, who then flipped the script

The father then said to bring the child and instead asked the mother to bring money instead, resulting in some online drama from onlookers

Peeps across Mzansi had a lot to say about the brief interaction, with a lot of things about Zulu men being brought forth

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Baby daddy drama is something most women dread, and one unlucky lady had a first-hand experience when she asked hers for R2 000 for their child. The man, in return, asked for the child to be brought to him and for some money as well.

A mom asked her baby daddy for R2 000 but flipped the script on her, which made Mzansi peeps howl. Images: Roberto Westbrook, F.J. Jimenez/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The conversation between the bitter duo was posted by @Collen_KM, who runs a popular account on Twitter, with a caption that said:

"Zulu gents are a rare breed "

The tension that arises from a dissatisfied baby mama or baby daddy is always difficult to deal with. What makes this exchange interesting is the response from the baby daddy, highlighting how cheeky he really is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The tweet has caused a widespread discussion on Zulu men and how they treat ladies, with many memes and jokes being thrown into the mix. See the comments below:

@Thokozie2108682 said:

"Mna owam uhlala kulo Daddy, they told me not to contribute everything is covered until nam ndibe right eGoi, I love that family and I respect them so much."

@LebogangMolema3 mentioned:

"When I speak about Zulu men kthiwa I’m hater, what’s this "

@Pheladi_Ngoato posted:

@katli_borosky commented:

"Why is this so funny mara? Some of that Zulu gent "Swagga" is needed when dealing with women "

@FuzeNdod mentioned:

"I put it to you that there will be witnesses who will testify that a child is not a man's responsibility only. I put it to you that it 50/50."

@mizar shared:

@johny_theblessd said:

"I'm sorry but this guy uyishayile."

@MMonare6 mentioned:

"Our incoming President @ the Man's conference..."

SA woman speaks on the ‘Fake love’ men have for each other, claiming they never really want to see a bro win

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that women are often thrashed for apparent backstabbing. However, one babe got onto the men and spat some feels. Sis believes that men are never really loyal to their bros unless it is beneficial to them.

The time of unwavering loyalty is long gone. Be it relationships, friendships and even family bonds, nothing guarantees you loyalty… unfortunately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News