One woman decided it was time to talk about the way many men treat their fellow male friends, and it got heated

Sis claims that men backstab, cheat with their friend’s women and are the first to drop them when something bad happens

While many people agreed with the women, there were a lot of men out to defend the male population

It is often women who are thrashed for apparent backstabbing. However, one babe got onto the men and spat some feels. Sis believes that men are never really loyal to their bros unless it is beneficial to them.

Twitter user @_SandileZibani shared a clip showing a woman ranting about mn being fake to one another. Twitter / @_SandileZibani shared

Source: Twitter

The time of unwavering loyalty is long gone. Be it relationships, friendships and even family bonds, nothing guarantees you loyalty… unfortunately.

Twitter user @_SandileZibani shared a clip in which a woman made some spicy claims about men and friendship. She said that men often go for one another’s women, not to mention the harsh criticism they dish when another man is ‘failing’.

Sis feels that while men trash women for gossiping, they should look at themselves first because men often serve sauce behind others' backs. Ishu!

Men get on the defence, and others claim sis spat fact

This clip got many men feeling some type of way. Making a generalised statement about a single group will have you facing some shade, and the men gave it to her. However, there were many who got exactly where she was coming from and claim some just do not want to face the truth.

Take a look at the mixed feels:

@BasheneA said:

“First thing, why are women so obsessed with the relationship dynamics of gents?

“Second, kante who do y'all gents chill with that does all that? No gents I've ever been friends with has done any of those things.

“So, from my perspective, she said a whole lot of nothing.”

@mzeey61 said:

“It’s very hard to understand how females tend to know males like they been a male before. How is she sure about all this? “Be a man “like how do know, how to be a man if you never been a man??”

@manzigua said:

“If it was a guy saying such about women, the comment section will be full of "What business do man have in women's business" .”

@SYL_Axo said:

“This will happen if you ride with fake friends... Same happens to ladies...”

@muyobabc said:

“The accuracy on this message is on another level...The sad truth is we as gents give each other a wrong sense of security or comfort to each other...”

