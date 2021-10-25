Man Goes on ‘Solo Date with Friends’ and Mzansi Is Left Scratching Their Heads

A local man has bewildered his followers online after he claimed to have gone on a 'solo date with friends'

@SithaleKgaogelo shared a snap of himself and Mzansi sleuths began working out how this was possible

Question upon question arrived in @SithaleKgaogelo's replies section under the post as Saffas tried to work out what he was trying to say

South Africans really do be living their extra lives on social media and one man has taken the cake and shared a piece - with himself. @SithaleKgaogelo (Sithale) apparently went on a 'solo date with friends' but Mzansi is confused.

How exactly does one go on a solo date, with people? That's the question being asked by tons of Twitter users who can't wrap their heads around what Sithale was trying to say. In the image he shared, a lady's legs can be seen as well as a bag.

To add to this, who took the snap of him? Yoh, it has become abundantly clear why the country is bewildered.

A man has gone out on a 'solo date with friends' but Mzansi is laughing in confusion.

Source: Twitter

Sithale's confusing post has gained over 4 300 likes on the microblogging app and the comments of questions demanding answers keep rolling in.

South Africans need answers

@ZazaBuccaneer asked:

"Solo date with friends njani?"

@Hybreed_SA wrote:

"Solo date with... Wait, what?"

@ZintleDiko inquired:

"Kanti, what does solo mean guys?"

@emily_teffoME suggested:

"Delete solo."

@MfokaMqulusi asked Sithale:

"Solo dates with friends, define solo for me?"

@JacobMshiwa wrote in confusion:

"Kanjani with friends but solo."

@AstridTsomba108 tried to make sense of the matter:

"You don't eat pork but you love Spur ribs. Is that the definition of solo date with friends?"

@theHirohito asked:

"So you don't recognise those other people there as people??"

@ScelowSamthing responded with:

"Which type of English are you using?"

Source: Briefly.co.za