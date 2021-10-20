A video uploaded to Twitter by @mjabz_ shows him in bed as the bedding around him is engulfed in flames

@mjabz_ stated that his ex-girlfriend started the fire but Saffas were more concerned about the fact that he calmly recorded instead of putting the fire out

Confusion spread quick and the post gained over 88 000 views and hundreds of responses in just a day

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen - or in this case, get out of bed! @mjabz_ created quite the buzz in the Twittersphere as he comfortably records a blaze, seemingly using the wrath of his ex-girlfriend to warm himself.

The video has many South Africans puzzled at the calmness of @mjabz_. Could it be the shock of the ordeal or perhaps past experiences have built up his tolerance for heated situations?

Heading to Twitter to showcase the situation, @mjabz_'s post gained a ton of responses from confused Saffas.

With over 88 000 views and hundreds of comments on the clip, it seems @mjabz_ still could not provide a reason for why he just chilled in the fire.

South African social media users are invested and want answers

@RaveleArmani said:

"Birds of the same feathers wena le vrou."

@LeboLeleMakola asked:

"But why are you so chilled?"

@londid53 inquired:

"In her house, what are you doing at your ex’s house, why are you not extinguishing the fire? Who is crazy, your ex or you?"

@Mel_Mothapo shared:

"Apply your brain bra. You would rather take a video for the internet as opposed to putting out the fire?"

@leb_char tweeted:

"You're taking a video instead of putting out the fire?"

@Char_2709 added:

"And you are chilling there recording nonchalantly..."

