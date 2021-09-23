Mzansi social media users have had their say on the raging debate around whether relationship drama should remain offline or be shared publicly

Briefly News ran a question poll of Facebook, and there was a massive response from the public as they shared their views

In the end, there seemed to be the unabiding consensus that it is best to keep relationship problems off social media

Mzansi is known for being saucy, with the talk of fresh, new gossip never far from the prying ears of social media.

But this is because some peeps are very happy to head online to air their dirty laundry, letting all and sundry into their sheets to share in the activity within.

Mzansi social media users seem to be in agreement that it is best to keep relationship issues off the socials. Image: @Selu Shezi, @Bongiwe Godloza Makongolo, @Sibusisio Blessing/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Briefly News ran a question poll on Facebook, asking users to share their thoughts around whether they think it's wise to let others in on their relationship drama.

The post read:

"Do you think it's appropriate to share your relationship problems on social media? Why?"

Not surprisingly, the post piqued the interest of many Saffas, who were happy to air their thoughts around the matter.

However, there seemed to be the unabiding consensus that it is best to keep relationship drama offline.

Mzansi adds its voice to raging debate

The post attracted close to 80 positive reactions and almost 100 comments. Briefly News brings readers all the interesting opinions shared on the post.

@Lucious Singh Rams said:

"People only share when it's lovey-dovey, but they don't share when they're nyissed."

@Selu Shezi noted:

"Not appropriate but it's being childish and dramatic that's all."

@Rachel Links reacted:

"No, it's not good. It's better relationships stay private."

@Nomusa Faith Dlamini-Mnyathe wrote:

"Nope definitely not, because my relationship is a private matter. Only concerns me and my husband."

@Mokhatlo Letebele cautioned:

"Social media will ruin everything. So, it's not a good idea to do that."

@Bongiwe Godloza Makongolo stressed:

"No, because my personal issues should remain personal."

Dumped or denied: Thembinkosi Lorch claims to be single, fans ask about Natasha

In more relationship drama, Briefly News recently reported that in a recent Instagram Live, soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch confirmed that he was very much single.

ZAlebs reported that The statement left many of his fans confused because he was reportedly dating Natasha Thahane just the other day.

Other fans were a little suspicious because the pair have been known to mislead the masses when it comes to their relationship.

The pair initially denied being a couple after social media detectives dug up some clues about their relationship after their Maldives getaway. Realizing that they were caught out, the pair admitted that they were dating.

