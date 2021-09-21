Dumped or Denied: Thembinkosi Lorch Claims to Be Single, Fans Ask About Natasha

Orlando Pirate striker, Thembinkosi Lorch, has left his fans scratching their heads in confusion after he announced that he was single

The revelation was surprising because the soccer player has been publicly dating Mzansi media personality Natasha Thahane for a while now

The pair are known to play the media and their fans by pretending that they were no longer an item, however he appeared serious this time

Has it ended in tears for Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane? In a recent Instagram Live, the soccer player confirmed that he was very much single.

ZAlebs reported that The statement left many of his fans confused because he was reportedly dating Natasha Thahane just the other day.

Lorch has declared that he is a single man. Image: @natashathahane @thembinkosilorch

Source: Instagram

Other fans were a little suspicious because the pair have been known mislead the masses when it comes to their relationship.

The pair initially denied being a couple after social media detectives dug up some clues about their relationship after their Maldives getaway. Realizing that they were caught out, the pair admitted that they were dating.

So what is the truth? We'll have to wait and see.

Source: Briefly.co.za