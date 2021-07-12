Natasha Thahane Drags Men Posting About Her Relationship With Thembinkosi Lorch

Natasha Thahane has dragged South African men who are all up in her business and posting about her love life

The stunning actress said that she misses the days when men use to to to war instead of worrying about her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch

Tweeps shared mixed reactions on Natasha's timeline and some continued to roast her about her relationship with Lorch

Actress Natasha Thahane has dragged Mzansi men who have been discussing her love life on social media. The Blood & Water actress slammed those men for posting about her relationship with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

The stunner took to Twitter on Sunday, 11 July to share her views on some men who have accused her of making Lorch wash her underwear. The fuming star wrote:

"Amadoda angaka in my mentions axakwe indaba zam (So many men in my mentions worried about my private matters). I miss the days when men used to go to war…"

Natasha's tweet rubbed many tweeps on her timeline the wrong way. Check out some of their comment below:

@onkegoom said:

" 'I miss the days when men used to go to war'. Kanti How old are you Natasha?"

@Flairsh wrote:

"Sexist post, imagine if I said 'I miss the days when a woman's place was in the kitchen' khuzeka."

@sbonisonkosing1 commented:

"If Lorch still washes your underwear... Thina soya kanjani eMpini (why should we go to war)."

@Thandiile_Swae wrote:

"Those were the same days when women weren't allowed to vote, married the first man they had sex with and then stayed in the kitchen 22 of the 24 hours in a day."

@jordyflip said:

"But these days men are home making sure your panties are clean."

Thembinkosi Lorch's snaps prove he's dating Natasha Thahane

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported recently that if Thembinkosi Lorch's Instagram feed is anything to go by, it's safe to say that the soccer star and Natasha Thahane are officially coupled up.

The Orlando Pirates footballer went back on his word and took to social media to post a photo of Natasha Thahane. Ever the mysterious type, the star decided to keep things short and sweet. "Beke le beke [Week in, week out], " he captioned the picture followed by a few red heart emojis.

Naturally, South Africans were excited for what they believed to be a confirmation of what they absolutely knew all along. Fans of the soccer player had nothing but love to share in the comments section.

