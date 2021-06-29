It’s Official: Lorch’s Latest Insta Snaps Prove He’s Dating Natasha Thahane

It appears Thembinkosi Lorch has finally confirmed his relationship with actress Natasha Thahane; however, yesterday he was still denying it

The soccer player shared a snap of his new base on Instagram along with a few suggestive heart emojis

Mzansi social media users were definitely not surprised by the news and took to the comments section to share their reactions to what they knew all along

If Thembinkosi Lorch's Instagram feed is anything to go by, it's safe to say that the soccer star and Natasha Thahane are officially coupled up.

These 2 stars are officially an item.

The Orlando Pirates footballer went back on his word and took to social media to post a photo of Natasha Thahane.

Ever the mysterious type, the star decided to keep things short and sweet.

"Beke le beke [Week in, week out], " he captioned the picture followed by a few red heart emojis.

Mzansi claims they knew the stars were dating all along

Naturally, South Africans were excited for what they believed to be a confirmation of what they absolutely knew all along. Fans of the soccer player had nothing but love to share in the comments section.

Check out some of the reactions below:

tshepomohonoe said:

"I’m pretty certain you couldn’t wait to do this. Well done boy. O kreile tshipi mo."

thenotorioustb_ said:

"Lorch udlala kamnandi."

inja_ka_moya said:

"Give the Twitter PIs a round of applause, izinjaaaa"

tebs_serapelo said:

"Just izolo you were on some, "Who's Natasha?" Vandaag ke beke le beke, aii amadoda neh."

its_madumane said:

"Confirmed."

nyadza_wela said:

"Asbonge... gone boys worldwide."

Lorch responds to Natasha Thahane dating rumours, plays it dumb on Insta Live

In more on this spicy story, Briefly News previously reported that social media was abuzz since evidence emerged that Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch and former Skeem Saam actress Natasha Thahane are dating.

Lorch opens up on Instagram Live with DJ Maphorisa

Now, Lorch has finally responded to the dating rumours. Lorch opened up about the situation in an Instagram Live video with his friend, DJ Maphorisa, who definitely did not beat around the bush.

The DJ brought up the fact that Mzansi believes he's seeing Natasha Thahane, to which the footballer defensively responds:

"What do I have to do with Natasha?"

Lorch completely denies dating Natasha in the video. In fact, the star pretends to not even know who Natasha is.

Mzansi was still a little sceptical and now their suspicions are confirmed

Naturally, social media users had their say in the matter and couldn't help airing their scepticism about whether or not Lorch was telling the truth.

Check out some of the comments below:

@thato_vtm said:

"Same spot he was doing the live from."

@NomaGee5 said:

"I used to love the song uThembinkosi unumber 10. uLorch udlala kamnandi. I didn't know that they are singing about this guy. Yoh !!I feel so dumb"

@NokuthulaSongo said:

"Korr Maphorisa wa zama to make Lorch talk mara player ke soccer player."

@manchaseema said:

"That definitely looks like Natasha in the mirror."

