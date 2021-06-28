Lorch Responds to Natasha Thahane Dating Rumours, Plays It Dumb on Insta Live

Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch has finally responded to claims that he's dating former Skeem Saam actress, Natasha Thahane

In an Instagram live with his friend, DJ Maphorisa the footballer flat-out denied even knowing Thahane

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were a little sceptical and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Social media has been abuzz since evidence emerged that Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch and former Skeem Saam actress Natasha Thahane are dating.

Lorch says he's not dating anyone. Images: @thembinkosi_lorch_3/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lorch opens up on Instagram Live with DJ Maphorisa

Now, Lorch has finally responded to the dating rumours. Lorch opens up about the situation in an Instagram Live video with his friend, DJ Maphorisa who definitely did not beat around the bush.

The DJ brings up the fact that Mzansi believes he's seeing Natasha Thahane, to which the footballer defensively responds:

"what do I have to do with Natasha?"

Lorch completley denies dating Natasha in the video. In fact, the star pretends to not even know who Natasha is.

Mzansi is still a little sceptical

Naturally, social media users had their say in the matter and couldn't help airing their scepticism about whether or not Lorch was telling the truth.

Check out some of the comments below:

@thato_vtm said:

"Same spot he was doing the live from."

@NomaGee5 said:

"I used to love the song uThembinkosi unumber 10. uLorch udlala kamnandi. I didn't know that they are singing about this guy. yoh !!I feel so dumb"

@NokuthulaSongo said:

"Korr Maphorisa wa zama to make Lorch talk mara player ke soccer player"

@manchaseema said:

"That definitely look like Natasha on the mirror."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Natasha Thahane responds to rumours of dating Lorch: ‘Still single’

Natasha Thahane has seen all the rumours floating around about her dating Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch and has decided to respond.

The actress didn’t directly address the rumour mongers but decided to release a general statement about how she is still single.

The beauty commented that she has been single since 2020 and nothing has changed.

Of course, her statement was met with disbelief from those who have seen the cost vacation pictures that were apparently taken either Lorch.

@brickaubrey said:

“Lorch is joining chiefs since you are not dating him.”

@presidentofpain said:

“Maybe she’s single and Lorch and her are just having fun.”

@abutirj said:

“How does Lorch feel when you denying and hiding him like this...uguy can't wait to post you on social media to show off that he is dating a beauty kodwa you want to keep the relationship private whuuu uLorch wabantu.”

@iamvicky_wog said:

“My advice is, soccer players don't last in relationships Natasha. Just advising you incase you thought of ever dating one.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za